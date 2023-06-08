Rain Chances Returning Soon

It's been quite the dry start to the month of June for most of us, and many people are hoping for some much-needed rainfall. Fortunately, our rain chances will be going up as we head into the weekend, and possibly into the start of next week as well.
Today: Mostly sunny and comfortable.
High: 77 Wind: North 5-10
Tonight: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 47 Wind: Light and variable
Friday: Mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds late.
High: 80 Wind: West 5-10
We'll stay dry and sunny again today, much like we saw yesterday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. We should see mostly sunny skies again on Friday morning, but a few more clouds will build in later in the day as our next storm system approaches. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.
We could see a few showers Friday night in the northwoods, but we'll see a better chance for rain on Saturday as that storm system makes its way into the area. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a decent chance of some showers and a few thunderstorms, with the best chances being from Marathon County southward. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We could see a few showers on Sunday as well, with the best chances being further to the south once again. Highs will be cooler on Sunday, only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to the cloud cover and showers.
We'll see more cloud cover again on Monday, and again we could see some showers off and on throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. We should rebound a bit with our temperatures on Tuesday, climbing back into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. We should see a bit more sunshine on Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s.
Have a great Thursday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1953 - The worst tornado of record for the state of Michigan killed 116 persons. Flint MI was hardest hit. The tornado, half a mile in width, destroyed 200 homes on Coldwater Road killing entire families.