Rain Chances This Weekend

It's been extremely dry over the past few weeks, and we certainly could use some rain. While we won't see any today, we will have the potential to see a little bit at times over the weekend. However, more will be needed to reduce our rainfall deficit. We'll also see a dip in our temperatures for a couple of days as our rain chances stick around.
Today: Mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds late.
High: 81 Wind: West 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers in the northwoods.
Low: 54 Wind: Light and variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and t-storms. The best chance in the northwoods will be in the morning, and in the afternoon/evening for the rest of the area.
High: 78 Wind: WNW 5-10
We'll see plenty of sunshine today, although a few more clouds could roll in later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near to slightly above average, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers will be possible in the northwoods late tonight, but most of us will stay dry until Saturday, when our rain chances will increase. It isn't a slam dunk that all of us will see rain - the showers and storms will still be a bit scattered - but all of us will have a decent chance to see them. In the northwoods, the best chances will be in the morning. For central and southern Wisconsin, the best chances will be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
We'll see more cloud cover on Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies once again. We could see a few lingering showers, mainly to the south, but most of us will likely stay dry. It will be much cooler though, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. It will be cool again on Monday, with highs again in the mid to upper 60s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, and some showers will be possible, with the best chances being east of Highway 51.
We should start to clear out on Tuesday, with skies becoming partly cloudy. We'll also see our temperatures rebound, with highs climbing back up closer to average, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll be even warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will also top out in the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Lightning struck Tire Mountain near Denver CO, destroying two million tires out of a huge pile of six million tires. Thunderstorms spawned three tornadoes around Denver, and a man was killed at Conifer CO when strong thunderstorm winds lifted up a porch and dropped it on him. A thunderstorm near Compton MD produced two inch hail, and high winds which destroyed twenty barns and ten houses injuring five persons.