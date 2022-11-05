Rain Ending, But Still Breezy

It's been a rainy and cool start to the weekend, but the rain will be coming to an end, at least for a little while. However, the cooler air will stick around, as will the breezy conditions.
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy, blustery, and dry, although a sprinkle is possible in the Northwoods.
High: 53 Wind: WSW 10-20
Sunday Night: Mostly clear and cooler.
Low: 30 Wind: West 10-15
Monday: Mostly sunny but still cooler.
High: 47 Wind: West 5-15
Showers will come to an end for most of us, and we should see a bit more clearing into the end of the weekend on Sunday, We'll see partly cloudy skies for the most part, although a few more clouds will hang around the Northwoods. A sprinkle or two can't be ruled out in the Northwoods, but most of us should stay dry. We will remain cooler, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We should clear out a bit more on Monday, with mostly sunny skies. However, it will be even cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
We'll start out quiet and clear on Tuesday, but clouds will increase throughout the day. A few showers will also be possible in the afternoon, with highs climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll warm up a bit on Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the upper 50s and low 60s. A few showers will be possible at times, but it shouldn't be a washout.
More showers will be possible on Thursday at times, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We'll stay above average, with highs in the low to mid 50s, but temperatures will be falling a bit by afternoon as a cold front moves through. Highs on Friday will be much cooler, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s. A few rain and snow showers will also be possible. We should be dry by Saturday, with decreasing clouds. However, it will remain chilly with highs again in the mid to upper 30s to start next weekend.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1894 - The famous Election Day snowstorm occurred in Connecticut. As much as a foot of wet snow fell, and the snow and high winds caused great damage to wires and trees. Winds gusted to 60 mph at Block Island RI. (David Ludlum)
1977 - A slow moving storm produced five to nine inch rains across northern Georgia causing the Toccoa Dam to burst. As the earthen dam collapsed the waters rushed through the Toccoa Falls Bible College killing three persons in the dorms. Thirty-eight persons perished at a trailer park along the stream. (David Ludlum)