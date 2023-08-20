Rain for Some Mon. night and Hotter by Wednesday

Somewhat cooler and less humid air has been moving in with that north wind, so that feels good. The really intense, dangerous heat will be centered from Kansas and Missouri north to Iowa and southern Minnesota the next few days where actual high temperatures should reach the upper 90s into the 100s. That extreme heat could try to push northeast Wednesday into early Thursday giving the News 9 area the best chance of seeing widespread 90 degree high temperatures for the week.
In the meantime, you can enjoy a comfortable low temperature in the mid to upper 50s Sunday night with partly cloudy skies and northeast to east winds of 5-8 mph. Monday should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs from the upper 70s northeast to mid 80s southwest. Winds will be from the east around 10 mph.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later Monday night into Tuesday morning, mainly in the north to northeast portion of the News 9 area. Some could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Then it should turn partly sunny, warm and more humid Tuesday afternoon. Highs temperatures could range from the upper 70s in northeast areas to the upper 80s in the southwest corner of the region.
Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be partly cloudy, hot and muggy with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 90s, hottest south, maybe even upper 90s in the southwest corner of the region. The heat index may hit 100 degrees or a bit higher. Please stay safe out there by taking frequent breaks from heavy exertion along with drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight loose fitting clothing, and staying out of the sun as much as you can. Be sure to give extra water and ventilation to your pets and livestock as well.,
A cold front will slide through Thursday night into Friday bringing some cooling relief. High temperatures should drop back to near 80 on Friday. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday as well.
High pressure will build in for next weekend dragging in some cooler than normal air from central Canada. Highs may stay in the low 70s, even with quite a bit of sunshine. That should feel really nice for you outdoor activities.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher 2:35 p.m., 20-August 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1886 - The town of Indianola, TX, was completely destroyed by a hurricane, and never rebuilt. (David Ludlum)
1989 - Early morning thunderstorms produced heavy rain in southeast Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma, with up to six inches reported around Tulsa OK. Some roads in the Tulsa area were closed by water 10 to 12 feet deep. Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Thunderstorms produced winds gusts to 75 mph in Major County OK, and hail two inches in diameter at Jennings KS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)