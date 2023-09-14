Rain likely before the weekend

After a beautiful Thursday we are looking at a few showers before the weekend. Friday is not expected to be a wash out, but there will likely be more clouds than sun and a good hour or so of showers for much of the area. Thankfully, it does seem like the 70s will continue into the start of the weekend.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 52 Wind: South around 10
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers.
High: 70 Wind: SW 10-15
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain possible.
Low: 53
Saturday: Variable clouds with a small chance of a brief shower.
High: 71
Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
High: 68
A cold front pushing in from the northwest will bring more clouds later tonight into Friday. It will also generate a few showers. The highest chance of the wet weather will be from Wausau on north during the morning and midday time frame on Friday. A few spotty showers could pop up again in the afternoon. Even with more clouds, tomorrow will be fairly seasonal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The same weather system helping to bring in the cold front on Friday will linger over our area on Saturday. This means more clouds than sun with a continued chance of a brief shower or two. Highs on Saturday will once again be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Conditions will be a little cooler on Sunday but it will be dry. Skies should gradually turn mostly sunny. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. More sun will be in the area on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
A warmer spell of weather will develop for the middle of next week with highs in the 70s to near 80 from Tuesday through Thursday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with mainly dry weather during this time frame, however, I cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm popping up on a couple of the days.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Unseasonably cool weather prevailed across the south central U.S. Eight cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Raton NM with a reading of 30 degrees. The afternoon high of 59 degrees at Topeka KS marked their third straight record cool maximum temperature. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle WA reported a record eight days in a row of 80 degree weather in September. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)