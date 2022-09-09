Rain On The Way

It's been warmer and quiet the past couple of days, but that is about to change - just in time for the weekend. Cooler temperatures and rainy conditions will both be a part of our weekend forecast.
Today: Some sun early, then increasing clouds with a 60% chance of showers and storms toward evening, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 82 Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms, with lower chances south and east.
Low: 58 Wind: North 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of scattered showers. Maybe a few rumbles of thunder.
High: 68 Wind: North 5-10
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy and cooler yet with a 50% chance for more scattered showers.
High: 65
Most of us will stay dry through the morning hours today, but showers and storms will develop in the early afternoon in the northwoods and work southward. Areas north of Wausau will have a good chance of seeing a few of these showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening, with more rain continuing off and on through the night. South of Wausau, most of the rain should hold off until late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Highs today will still be warm for this time of year, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. That will be the last of the warmth for a few days, as we cool off into the weekend.
Scattered showers will continue off and on through the day on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. There will still be dry times as well, but if you have outdoor plans, bring the rain gear and long sleeves, as temperatures will be cooler. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 60s thanks to those intermittent showers and cloudy skies. We'll see more of the same on Sunday, although the rain chances will go down just a bit. However, skies will still be cloudy, and highs will still only reach the mid 60s at best.
A few showers could even linger into Monday, with the best chances to the south and east of Wausau. We'll remain cooler, but we should at least push closer to average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We finally dry out and clear up a bit on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll see even more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will bring a chance for a few showers under partly cloudy skies, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1944 - The ""Great Atlantic Hurricane"" ravaged the east coast. The storm killed 22 persons and caused 63 million dollars damage in the Chesapeake Bay area, then besieged New England killing 390 persons and causing another 100 million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)
1989 - The first snow of the season began to whiten the mountains of Wyoming early in the morning, as for two days a moist and unusually cold storm system affected the state. By the morning of the 11th, a foot of snow covered the ground at Burgess Junction. Thunderstorms developing along a cold front crossing the Ohio Valley produced severe weather in Indiana during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Strong thunderstorm winds blew down a tent at Palestine injuring seven persons, and frequent lightning interrupted the Purdue and Miami of Ohio football game, clearing the stands. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)