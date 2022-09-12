Rain, Rain, Go Away

After a gloomy, rainy weekend, we're seeing more rain to start the week this Monday morning. However, we should finally see that rain move out later today, and sunshine will finally make an appearance in the near future. Warmer air will also return soon.
Today: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers, most numerous in the east and south part of the area. Patchy sunshine to the northwest, mainly in the afternoon.
High: 68 Wind: North 10-15
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cool
Low: 45 Wind: North ~ 5
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 77 Wind: WNW 5-10
Showers will hang around for a good portion of the area this morning, especially south of Highway 8. They will diminish gradually throughout the day as they work slowly to the east, and we should finally see some clearing by sunset. Because of the cloud cover, we'll be cooler once again today, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Our sunshine should come back tomorrow, and we'll warm back up as a result. Highs should climb back into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We should stay dry during the day on Wednesday, but a few showers and storms could move into the Northwoods Wednesday night.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday as well, with highs in the low to mid 70s. While we should stay dry during the day, we could see another round of showers and storms move in Thursday night, with the best chances once again to the north. We'll see our rain chances come back again by the end of the week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We should still be warm though, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Once again, we'll see our best rain chances as we head into the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. While there will be a chance for rain both days, Sunday is the day where we will have the better rain chances. Because of this, we'll also be cooler into the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - An afternoon tornado spawned a tornado which skipped across northern sections of Indianapolis IN damaging roofs and automobiles. It was the first tornado in central Indiana in September in nearly forty years of records. Hurricane Gilbert plowed across the island of Jamaica, and by the end of the day was headed for the Cayman Islands, packing winds of 125 mph. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1989 - Snow whitened the mountains and foothills of northeastern Colorado, with eight inches reported at Buckhorn Mountain, west of Fort Collins. Two to three inches fell around Denver, causing great havoc during the evening rush hour. Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Southern Plains Region between mid afternoon and early the next morning. Thunderstorms produced hail three inches in diameter at Roswell NM, and wind gusts greater than 98 mph at Henryetta OK. Thunderstorms also produced torrential rains, with more than seven inches at Scotland TX, and more than six inches at Yukon OK. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)