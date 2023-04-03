Rain returning to the forecast

Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow so make sure not to forget your umbrella. On top of the rain, we will likely see some gusty winds not only tomorrow but for a few days. Thankfully, temperatures are trending a bit warmer this week. While we will cool down mid/late week, multiple days in our forecast have a good chance to hit the 50s, potentially even close to 60 degrees this weekend.
Tonight: Party or mostly cloudy
Low: 30 Wind: Becoming East 10-20
Tuesday: Cloudy and windy with rain developing in the afternoon, mixing with sleet and freezing rain in the Northwoods.
High: 40 Wind: East 20-30, gusting to 40
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers.
Low: 38
Wednesday: Cloudy and very windy. Spotty light rain turning to light snow showers in the afternoon.
High: 51 early, then falling into the 30s later in the afternoon
Thursday: Still windy with mostly cloudy skies early and a few flurries in the Northwoods. Partly cloudy and chilly in the afternoon.
High: 36
Today will be one of the nicer days this week with some times of clouds and sun and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some 50s are likely south of Marathon county once again. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.
A powerful low pressure system will move into the Midwest tomorrow and it will affect our area all the way through Thursday. One of the main effects we will feel from this storm system is high wind. The wind will start to blow out of the east tomorrow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The wind will turn to the southwest on Wednesday and gust up to 45 mph. The wind will turn more westerly on Thursday and still gust up to 40 mph at times.
In addition to the wind, it will be cooler tomorrow with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be cold enough in the Northwoods that there could be some sleet and freezing rain.
Temperatures will briefly rise into the low 50s Wednesday morning with some spotty showers, then the temps will fall into the upper 30s by later in the afternoon. As the temperatures fall there could be a few snow showers later in the day.
The sun should come back out on Thursday afternoon but it will be a blustery and chilly day with highs in the 30s.
The wind will die down on Friday and the temps will warm up. Highs will be in the 40s. The warm up will continue over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s for Easter Sunday. A couple of showers could develop here-or-there on Saturday and Sunday but it doesn't look like anything that will ruin your weekend plans.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - A storm in the southeastern U.S. produced a trace of snow at Mobile, AL, one inch at Jackson MS, and two inches at Meridian MS, the latest snow of record for those three locations. Birmingham AL received seven inches of snow, and up to nine inches was reported in northeast Alabama. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987) (The National Weather Summary)