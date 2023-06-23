Rain Returns This Weekend

It's been a very dry month of June so far, with much of the area now experiencing drought conditions. However, rain chances will increase this weekend, with beneficial rainfall looking more and more likely for most of the area. That being said, the weekend will also not be a complete washout.
Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few showers and storms possible, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 89 Wind: Variable 5-10
Friday night: Isolated showers in the Northwoods early, then partly to mostly cloudy and mild.
Low: 63 Wind: Calm
Saturday: A hazy mix of sun and clouds, with showers and storms possible later in the day.
High: 88 Wind: South 5-15
We'll see mostly sunny skies early today, with a few more clouds building this afternoon. We could also see a few showers and storms develop in the afternoon, with the best chances being north of Marathon County. Highs will be warm once again, topping out in the mid to upper 80s - a few spots in the south could briefly hit the low 90s. On Saturday we'll see partly cloudy skies - we should be dry in the morning, but a few showers and storms could develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see better chances for rain to develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday, with rain likely for a good portion of the day. It will also be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s at best.
We'll stay cooler and cloudy again on Monday, and once again we'll see showers off and on during the day as well. It will be another cooler day as well, with highs in the low to mid 70s - it's possible that some spots might not even reach 70 degrees if the rain hangs around all day long. We should start to clear out on Tuesday, with highs climbing back up into the mid to upper 70s.
We should see a nice mix of sun and clouds again on Wednesday, with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds again on Thursday, and we could see a shower or two pop up as well. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - A massive hailstorm hit eastern Colorado causing an estimated 60 to 70 million dollars damage. At La Junta, CO, hail as large as softballs caused 37 million dollars damage.