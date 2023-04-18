Rainy and cool spring weather ahead

After a nice break from rain and snow today, more cool and wet weather will settle in on Wednesday. Rain totals won't be too high on the first wave, but after three batches of showers, there may be minor flooding (alongside the snowmelt). Temperatures are expected to hover below normal for much of the week with a gradual warmup at the end of the forecast.
Tonight: Clear early, then increasing clouds late.
Low: 29 Wind: Becoming East 5-15
Wednesday: Cloudy and blustery with rain developing, possibly mixing with sleet or snow in the Northwoods.
High: 42 Wind: East 15-25
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain possible.
Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.
High: 53
Friday: More clouds than sun with spotty rain and snow showers possible later in the day. Still breezy
High: 49
A large low pressure system developing in the Midwest will bring more clouds tomorrow and Thursday as well as some waves of rain. The first round of rain will develop during the morning hours on Wednesday and taper off a bit later in the afternoon. As it moves in, there might be some sleet or snow mixing in with the rain in the Northwoods. Highs tomorrow will only reach the low to mid 40s, so it will be a gloomy and cool day. On Thursday temps will be a little warmer as more scattered rain and a few thundershowers move through. Under cloudy skies, highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Between half an inch and an inch of rain might fall between the two days, keeping the rivers running fairly high.
The weather will turn cooler once again heading into the weekend. On Friday there might be some patchy sun in the morning then a few light rain or snow showers could develop later in the afternoon. There is even a slight chance of a few light snow showers on Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. On Saturday it will feel a little like winter with highs in the low 40s. Conditions will also be a bit breezy with northwest winds on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be cool again with variable clouds and highs in the mid 40s.
Thankfully, while the weekend is looking cool, the start of next week looks favorable. Highs will return to the 50s and we should see mostly dry weather and partly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday.
Don't forget to pack your umbrella over the next few days! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Thirty-one cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including International Falls MN with a reading of 88 degrees, and Bismarck ND with a high of 92 degrees. A sharp cold front produced high winds in the western U.S. Winds in Utah gusted to 99 mph at the Park City Angle Station, and capsized a boat on Utah Lake drowning four persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)