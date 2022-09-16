Rainy At Times This Weekend

We've stayed dry for a few days, but as we head into the weekend, our rain chances will be going up. Temperatures will also stay mild for a while - it won't feel like fall for the next several days.
Today: Variable clouds and warm again with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly north of Wausau. Better chances for central Wisconsin in the evening.
High: 80 Wind: South 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder.
Low: 63 Wind: South 5-10
Saturday: More clouds than sun and a bit humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms.
High: 79 Wind: SSW 5-15
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms through midday. A few peeks of sun possible later in the afternoon.
High: 77
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day today, with more cloud cover north and more clearing south. While we should stay dry through the morning, we'll see a chance for showers and storms to develop in the afternoon, mainly in the northwoods. In central Wisconsin, we should remain dry through most of the day, although our rain chances will go up by the evening and into tonight. Highs today will be warm, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s in most spots, although it will likely be a few degrees cooler north of Highway 8.
Rain chances will continue into the weekend, with the chance for some scattered showers and storms at times during the day on Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a better chance for more showers and storms Saturday night, continuing into Sunday morning. A few showers and storms could linger into Sunday afternoon, but the chances will go down quite a bit by then. We could even see a few peeks of sunshine late in the day on Sunday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.
We should see mainly sunny skies on Monday, but a few showers and storms will be possible Monday night. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies, with the chance of a few isolated showers and storms. Highs will push into the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see a better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll cool off on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 60s with a few showers possible.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1881 - Iowa's earliest measurable snow of record fell over western sections of the state. Four to six inches was reported between Stuart and Avoca. (The Weather Channel)
1928 - Hurricane San Felipe, a monster hurricane, which left 600 dead in Guadeloupe, and 300 dead in Puerto Rico, struck West Palm Beach FL causing enormous damage, and then headed for Lake Okeechobee. When the storm was over, the lake covered an area the size of the state of Delaware, and beneath its waters were 2000 victims. The only survivors were those who reached large hotels for safety, and a group of fifty people who got onto a raft to take their chances out in the middle of the lake. (David Ludlum)