Rainy End To The Weekend

Some areas saw a few showers and storms to start the weekend, but many people have missed out on the rain so far. That will likely change as we head towards the end of the weekend, with rain becoming more and more likely for the entire area - great news, as much of the area is now in a moderate drought. Temperatures will also drop off, becoming much cooler than where we have been lately.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely.
High: 73 Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain likely to continue.
Low: 59 Wind: North 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely off and on throughout the day.
High: 70
Rain will fall off and on throughout the day on Sunday, with mainly cloudy skies all day long. It will also be much cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s - some spots in the northwoods may not even make it out of the 60s, thanks to the cloud cover and rain. The rain will continue into Sunday night and Monday, although it will become a bit lighter and more scattered once we get into the daytime hours on Monday. However, it will still be mainly cloudy and cool, with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We should start to clear out a bit on Tuesday, with skies eventually becoming partly cloudy. Highs will climb back towards average, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.
We'll see a chance for a few showers and storms on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a slightly better chance for showers and storms on Friday, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s. We'll continue that trend into the start of next weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a slight chance of a few showers and storms.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1924 - Six men at a rock quarry south of Winston-Salem, NC, sought shelter from a thunderstorm. The structure chosen contained a quantity of dynamite. Lightning struck a near-by tree causing the dynamite to explode. The men were killed instantly.