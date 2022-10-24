Rainy night before a dry and cool week

Rain showers will move in this evening along a large cold front invading the central US. Overall rainfall totals will reach a quarter to 3 quarters of an inch, the highest being in the central/western side of the state. No severe weather is expected but there could be a few stray storms and rumbles of thunder. Rain will slowly move east, clearing out of the area after midnight and during the early AM hours. It is not expected to have any effect on Tuesday morning's commute.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain and a few rumbles of thunder. A half inch or so likely.
Low: 47 Wind: South turning West 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with a slight chance of rain east on the eastern side of the state, otherwise dry.
High: 52 Wind: WNW 5-10
Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 36
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
High: 53
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy.
High: 54
Other than a small chance of residual rain on the eastern side of the state, Tuesday will be much drier as well as much of the rest of the forecast. The passage of the cold front brings with it much cooler air leading to seasonal high temperatures returning in the low 50s. While not as gloomy, Tuesday will remain cloudy but have a few breaks of sunshine.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will have little change, remaining seasonal with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Each day should have times of clouds and times of sunshine with the brightest being Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning, and Friday afternoon. No rainfall is expected, and winds will remain at bay. Little change is expected into the weekend as well, though it will likely be a bit warmer.
Saturday and Sunday both look to have highs in the upper 50s and nice mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. This will be very nice weather to get outdoors, making for great Halloween weekend activities.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1988 - Strong winds circulating around a deep low pressure centered produced snow squalls in the Great Lakes Region, with six inches reported at Ironwood MI. Wind gusts to 80 mph were reported at State College PA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)