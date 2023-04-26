Rainy weather pattern returns

We had a wonderful Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, but it does seem like changes are on the way. Rain is expected to move in tonight and there will be a chance of rain each day until the middle of next week. Thankfully, over the next few days, the warming will continue as temperatures return to normal for late spring.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy with a 70% chance of light rain.
Low: 39 Wind: South 15-25
Thursday: Breezy in the morning with light rain ending early. Peeks of sun and milder in the afternoon with spotty showers possible in the Northwoods.
High: 60 Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday Night: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 43
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and seasonal. A good chance of rain toward evening.
High: 61
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy with scattered showers at times.
High: 51
It will be milder but there are some rain chances over the next couple of days. The first round of showers will move through tonight into early Thursday morning. Most of Thursday will then be dry with some scattered sun, then some spotty showers could develop in the Northwoods later in the afternoon. Most of Friday is also looking dry before a cold front moves in toward evening and brings another chance of showers.
The cold front will also cool things down quite a bit for Saturday as high temps will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Look for a few spotty showers during the day on Saturday, but it will not be an all-day rain. A similar situation will develop on Sunday with spotty showers mainly in the afternoon. It will be cool enough on Sunday that a few snow showers could mix with the rain showers at times. Highs on Sunday will only reach the 40s. Monday will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s and there is a small chance of isolated rain or snow showers.
By Tuesday the weather should be turning better again. We should see more sun and warmer temps. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 50s. On Wednesday we could have highs close to 60 again. Thankfully, it looks like much of next week will not only be back to seasonal temperatures, but potentially above average.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1991 - Severe thunderstorms in the central U.S. spawned fifty-five tornadoes from northeastern Texas to Iowa and eastern Nebraska killing twenty-one persons. Early evening thunderstorms over south central Kansas spawned a violent (F-5) tornado whiched traveled 45 miles from southwest of Wichita to north of El Dorado. It killed seventeen persons, including thirteen at the Golden Spur Mobile Home Park in Andover. The tornado also caused 62 million dollars damage to McConnell Air Force Base as it crossed the south side of Wichita. (National Weather Summary)