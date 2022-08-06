Rainy Weekend Ahead

Showers and storms are moving through north central Wisconsin, and this is a trend that will continue through much of the weekend. Severe storms cannot be ruled out, and heavy rain is possible at times.
Saturday Night: Cloudy with an 90% chance for showers and storms. Some could produce heavy rain at times. Patchy fog also possible.
Low: 67 Wind: Light and variable, except in thunderstorms
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with an 90% chance of rain and storms. Heaviest rain likely early.
High: 72 Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday Night: Periods of showers and storms likely.
Low: 57 Wind: East ~ 5
Monday: A chance of early morning rain then decreasing clouds to partly cloudy skies. Comfortable
High: 75
Showers and storms will continue throughout the night Saturday night, and into the day on Sunday. Little to no sunshine will be seen during the day on Sunday, which will keep temperatures much cooler than they were on Saturday - highs will only top out in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms will continue periodically through Sunday night, and a few showers could even linger around into Monday morning. We should clear out a bit later, with partly cloudy skies expected by the afternoon. Highs will still be cooler than average, once again topping out in the low to mid 70s.
We should see a quieter pattern develop overall for the rest of the week. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. We should see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday as well, although we can't rule out an isolated shower or storm later in the day as a weak system clips the state. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.
Mostly sunny skies will dominate again on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, with more of the same on Friday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday to start next weekend, with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1959 - A bucket survey showed that thunderstorms dropped 16.70 inches of rain on parts of Decatur County IA. The total was accepted as Iowa's 24 hour rainfall record. (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Afternoon thunderstorms deluged Milwaukee, WI, with 6.84 inches of rain, including more than five inches in two hours, breaking all previous rainfall records for the city. Floodwaters were four feet deep at the Milwaukee County Stadium, and floodwaters filled the basement of the main terminal at the airport. Flooding caused 5.9 million dollars damage, and claimed the life of one person. Death Valley, CA, reported a morning low of 97 degrees. A midday thunderstorm deluged Birmingham AL with nearly six inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)