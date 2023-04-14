Rainy Weekend Weather

After a dry and summerlike week, we are tracking rain, thunderstorms, and even snow over the course of this weekend. Highs on Saturday will remain warm in the 70s, though quickly drop to the 40s and 30s moving forward. due to the temperature shift, we may wake up Monday morning of next week with multiple inches of snow on the ground.
Overnight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 57 Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the day.
High: 76 Wind: South 10-18
Saturday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain.
Low: 50
Sunday: Cloudy and colder with off-and-on rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon.
High: 50 early AM, then falling into the low 40s/30s
Monday: A chance of snow through midday with a few inches accumulation possible. Windy and cold with mostly cloudy skies.
High: 39
Tomorrow will be well above normal once again but we will not have as much sun. Highs will be in the 70s with a chance of rain or a few thundershowers later in the day. The rain coming in later Saturday is with a strong low pressure system that will remain over the Great Lakes region of the country through Monday. This means more inclement weather. It will be cloudy on Sunday with off-and-on rain. It will turn windy in the afternoon and temperatures will drop from the upper 40s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon.
Temperatures will cool off enough that the rain will change to snow Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we could see a few inches of accumulation. Don't be surprised to wake up to white conditions Monday morning. The snow will taper off Monday afternoon and it will be another windy and chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday will be better with more sun and highs in the low 50s. Temps should rise into the upper 50s and 60s for the later part of the week, but some rain could return. As of now, it looks like it could get wet late Wednesday into Thursday, and potentially continue into Friday.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather in southeastern Texas during the mid morning hours. Thunderstorms produced dime size hail at Galveston, and wind gusts to 59 mph at Port Arthur. Afternoon thunderstorms over southeast Louisiana spawned tornadoes south of Bogalusa and at Rio. (Storm Data)