Rainy Weekend Weather

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 15 to 25 percent
and south winds gusting to 25 mph will result in near critical
fire weather conditions across snow free areas through this
evening.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking
materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the ability
to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris burning should not
be attempted.

Rainy Weekend Weather

  • 0
weather

After a dry and summerlike week, we are tracking rain, thunderstorms, and even snow over the course of this weekend. Highs on Saturday will remain warm in the 70s, though quickly drop to the 40s and 30s moving forward. due to the temperature shift, we may wake up Monday morning of next week with multiple inches of snow on the ground.

Overnight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 57 Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

High: 76 Wind: South 10-18

Saturday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain.

Low: 50

Sunday: Cloudy and colder with off-and-on rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon.

High: 50 early AM, then falling into the low 40s/30s

Monday: A chance of snow through midday with a few inches accumulation possible. Windy and cold with mostly cloudy skies.

High: 39

Tomorrow will be well above normal once again but we will not have as much sun. Highs will be in the 70s with a chance of rain or a few thundershowers later in the day. The rain coming in later Saturday is with a strong low pressure system that will remain over the Great Lakes region of the country through Monday. This means more inclement weather. It will be cloudy on Sunday with off-and-on rain. It will turn windy in the afternoon and temperatures will drop from the upper 40s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will cool off enough that the rain will change to snow Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we could see a few inches of accumulation. Don't be surprised to wake up to white conditions Monday morning. The snow will taper off Monday afternoon and it will be another windy and chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will be better with more sun and highs in the low 50s. Temps should rise into the upper 50s and 60s for the later part of the week, but some rain could return. As of now, it looks like it could get wet late Wednesday into Thursday, and potentially continue into Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1990 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather in southeastern Texas during the mid morning hours. Thunderstorms produced dime size hail at Galveston, and wind gusts to 59 mph at Port Arthur. Afternoon thunderstorms over southeast Louisiana spawned tornadoes south of Bogalusa and at Rio. (Storm Data)

