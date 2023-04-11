Record breaking heat likely

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.3 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flood waters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning, and remain above flood stage through
Friday.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Record breaking heat likely

weather

The summerlike weather continues into midweek and will bring our warmest temperatures so far this year. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will be near 80 degrees - likely breaking record high temperatures across the entire state of Wisconsin. Thankfully, the warmth will not be bringing in any summerlike storms, though we could see some activity later this week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild.

Low: 54 Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday: Record warmth likely. Clear blue skies and blustery.

High: 81 Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday Night: Clear and mild.

Low: 54

Thursday: Another balmy day with plenty of sunshine. Record warmth possible again.

High: 79

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. (a chance of rain late at night)

High: 75

The DNR has placed high fire risk across much of central and southern Wisconsin. Please avoid any recreational burning if possible and keep fire safety in mind.

Sunny skies, breezy conditions, and warm temps will develop for Wednesday and Thursday. On both days, high temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, which could break some record high temps in the area. It will feel a lot like Summer, just without the humidity. Additionally, the wind will be strong at times, blowing o nearly 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts will likely hit 25-30mph.

Friday will be well above normal as well with a few more clouds moving in. The mercury should top out in the mid 70s and it will be breezy.

A low pressure system developing over Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday will produce a good chance of rain, cloudy skies, and cooler weather. Stray thunderstorms are also not out of the question. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The weather system will then bring in much cooler air for Sunday. It will be cool enough that a few of the rain showers might turn into snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday and it will be windy. Highs will be in the 40s again on Monday, then the conditions will turn a little milder for the middle of next week.

Enjoy the record-breaking temperatures! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1990 - While showers produced heavy rain over much of the northeastern U.S., heavy snow blanketed northern Maine, with 13 inches reported at Telos Lake. Strong southwesterly winds accompanying the rain and snow gusted to 68 mph at the Blue Hill Observatory in Massachusetts. Rainfall totals of 1.04 inch at Pittsburgh PA and 1.52 inch at Buffalo NY on the 10th were records for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

