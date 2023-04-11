Record breaking heat likely

The summerlike weather continues into midweek and will bring our warmest temperatures so far this year. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will be near 80 degrees - likely breaking record high temperatures across the entire state of Wisconsin. Thankfully, the warmth will not be bringing in any summerlike storms, though we could see some activity later this week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild.
Low: 54 Wind: SW 15-25
Wednesday: Record warmth likely. Clear blue skies and blustery.
High: 81 Wind: SW 15-25
Wednesday Night: Clear and mild.
Low: 54
Thursday: Another balmy day with plenty of sunshine. Record warmth possible again.
High: 79
Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. (a chance of rain late at night)
High: 75
The DNR has placed high fire risk across much of central and southern Wisconsin. Please avoid any recreational burning if possible and keep fire safety in mind.
Sunny skies, breezy conditions, and warm temps will develop for Wednesday and Thursday. On both days, high temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, which could break some record high temps in the area. It will feel a lot like Summer, just without the humidity. Additionally, the wind will be strong at times, blowing o nearly 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts will likely hit 25-30mph.
Friday will be well above normal as well with a few more clouds moving in. The mercury should top out in the mid 70s and it will be breezy.
A low pressure system developing over Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday will produce a good chance of rain, cloudy skies, and cooler weather. Stray thunderstorms are also not out of the question. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The weather system will then bring in much cooler air for Sunday. It will be cool enough that a few of the rain showers might turn into snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday and it will be windy. Highs will be in the 40s again on Monday, then the conditions will turn a little milder for the middle of next week.
Enjoy the record-breaking temperatures! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - While showers produced heavy rain over much of the northeastern U.S., heavy snow blanketed northern Maine, with 13 inches reported at Telos Lake. Strong southwesterly winds accompanying the rain and snow gusted to 68 mph at the Blue Hill Observatory in Massachusetts. Rainfall totals of 1.04 inch at Pittsburgh PA and 1.52 inch at Buffalo NY on the 10th were records for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)