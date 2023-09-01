Record breaking heat on the way

We continue to warm as we head into the weekend, and we will likely not return back to normal temperatures until later next week. Today may be the first day of meteorological fall, but it feels much more like the dog days of summer. The warmest day in the forecast will likely be Sunday, though both Sunday and Monday will be exceptionally hot.
Overnight: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower or storm.
Low: 65 Wind: SSW 10-20
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, with even warmer temperatures. A stray shower or storm possible, but most areas stay dry.
High: 89 Wind: WSW 10-15
Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 68
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot but not humid. Record highs likely.
High: 96
Monday (Labor Day): Mostly sunny and hot. Record high temperatures remain.
High: 95
A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out as we head into the weekend, but most of us will likely stay dry. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with more sunshine late in the day. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s - just the start of the heat headed our way.
The heat will get cranked up another notch as we head into the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday will top out in the low to mid 90, with a few spots possibly climbing into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Labor Day Monday will be a repeat, with highs again climbing into the low to mid 90s, with a few spots potentially climbing into the upper 90s. Both days have the potential to bring record breaking temperatures - the record high in Wausau on Sunday is 95 degrees, and on Monday the record high is 90 degrees.
We could see more record heat on Tuesday - the record in Wausau is 91 degrees. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s - but it may feel just as hot as the previous days as the humidity cranks up a bit. It won't be like what we felt a couple of weeks ago, but it will still get a bit muggy. We'll see sunny skies to start, but clouds will increase late as our next storm system approaches. That system could bring some storms into the area late Tuesday, but the best chances will be overnight.
A few showers and storms could linger into Wednesday as well, especially early. It will be cooler on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s. We should clear out a bit more into Thursday, with highs again near average, in the low to mid 70s.
Have a wonderful Labor Day weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On September 1st in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced severe weather in Oklahoma during the late afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms produced hail two inches in diameter west of Arapahoe, and wind gusts to 70 mph at Luther and south of Harrah. Early morning thunderstorms over Indiana drenched Kokomo with five to eight inches of rain, and spawned a tornado which injured three persons at Bruce Lake. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)