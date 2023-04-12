Record breaking warmth

We had record breaking highs across the state today as temperatures were more than 30 degrees above normal for this time of the year outside today. We are now in the peak of our warm temperatures, and it still looks like there are a few warm days ahead. Tomorrow could be another record-breaking day, however we are tracking cooler weather and rain for the weekend.
**Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for high fire danger in Marathon, Clark, Shawano, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Juneau, and Adams counties.
This Evening: Sunny and breezy with record warmth.
High: Mid 80s Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Clear and mild
Low: 55 Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday: Breezy and warm with blue skies.
High: 82 Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 54
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and nice.
High: 77
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain. Stray thunderstorms possible as well.
High: 68
High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for today and tomorrow which will set a few new record highs in the area. It will feel a lot like Summer. Friday will be warm as well, but not quite as warm as today and tomorrow. We should still see a lot of sunshine to end the work week with highs in the 70s.
On Saturday, a storm system moving in from the southwest will generate more clouds and a good chance of showers. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder. Even though there will be clouds and a bit of rain, it will be a mild day with highs in the 60s.
The storm system will then linger over the great lakes on Sunday and Monday, bringing more wind and colder air. Highs will only be in the 40s on both days. It will feel quite chilly as compared to the Summer-like warmth we are currently experiencing. In addition, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy and a few light rain showers might develop at times. The highest chance of the rain showers will be in the Northwoods where it will also be cold enough for a few flakes of snow to mix in with the rain.
A bit milder weather should develop on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
Have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Arctic air invaded the central U.S. Lincoln, NE, reported a record low of 17 degrees. Thunderstorms developing along the arctic cold front produced heavy snow in north central Kansas, wind gusts to 61 mph at Midland TX, and wind gusts to 69 mph at Rawlins WY. Warm weather prevailed in the southwestern U.S. Las Vegas NV reported a record high of 91 degrees, and on the 13th, Sacramento CA reported a record high of 95 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)