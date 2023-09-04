Record heat and potential storms

The record-breaking heat continued into our Labor Day, making this the hottest Labor Day weekend on record. The 90s are not set to end today either, which may make for the 3rd day in a row with record high temperatures. Due to the increased energy in the atmosphere, and the rising humidity, a cold front tomorrow night could bring some strong thunderstorm activity. Severe weather is a good possibility.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and quite warm.
Low: 74 Wind: South 5-15
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy. Another chance of record heat. A chance of thunderstorms by evening, into the overnight hours.
High: 92 Wind: South 10-20
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Low: 66
Wednesday: Cloudy and significantly cooler with scattered showers, maybe some thunder.
High: 76
Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and cool. A few isolated sprinkles possible.
High: 67
Today was another record-breaking day, breaking the previous record of 90 degrees. We'll keep the heat around on Tuesday as well, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Additionally, there will be a bit of an uptick in the humidity on Tuesday, so while the temperature will be a few degrees cooler, it will likely still feel about the same overall. That increase in humidity will cause some thunderstorms to develop towards evening, especially north and west of Marathon County - some of these storms could be strong to severe.
The cooler air will work in on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s across most of the area. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers and storms will still be possible at times during the day. On Thursday we'll cool off even more, with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out as well.
We should clear out a bit more on Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see more sun than clouds on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. On Sunday we'll see a bit more cloud cover work in throughout the day, and a few showers can't be ruled out late in the day as well. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Overnight thunderstorm rains of four and a half to seven inches drenched eastern Nebraska during the morning hours, pushing creeks out of their banks, and flooding fields, country roads and city streets. Totals ranged up to 6.97 inches south of Creston. It was also a soggy Labor Day for northern Florida. Jacksonville reported 6.82 inches of rain, and evening thunderstorms produced 2.75 inches of rain in one hour at Sandlewood. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)