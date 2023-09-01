Record Heat This Weekend

While it's been a fairly quiet and comfortable week so far for most of us, that is about to change as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will climb to record levels in most areas, with some of the hottest air we've ever seen during the month of September looking more and more likely. Record highs will likely be set this weekend, and possibly into the start of next week as well.
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.
High: 85 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower or storm.
Low: 65 Wind: SSW 10-20
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, with even warmer temperatures. A stray shower or storm possible, but most areas stay dry.
High: 88 Wind: WSW 10-15
Sunshine will dominate for much of the day today, although we could see a few more clouds move in late, especially in the northwoods. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out late tonight and into tomorrow as well, but most of us will likely stay dry. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with more sunshine late in the day. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.
The heat will get cranked up another notch as we head into the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday will top out in the low to mid 90, with a few spots possibly climbing into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Labor Day Monday will be a repeat, with highs again climbing into the low to mid 90s, with a few spots potentially climbing into the upper 90s. Both days have the potential to bring record breaking temperatures - the record high in Wausau on Sunday is 95 degrees, and on Monday the record high is 90 degrees.
We could see more record heat on Tuesday - the record in Wausau is 91 degrees. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s - but it may feel just as hot as the previous days as the humidity cranks up a bit. It won't be like what we felt a couple of weeks ago, but it will still get a bit muggy. We'll see sunny skies to start, but clouds will increase late as our next storm system approaches. That system could bring some storms into the area late Tuesday, but the best chances will be overnight.
A few showers and storms could linger into Wednesday as well, especially early. It will be cooler on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s. We should clear out a bit more into Thursday, with highs again near average, in the low to mid 70s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1894 - A forest fire driven by high winds burned down the town of Hinkley, MN, killing 418 persons.
1988 - Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the Upper Mississippi Valley. Ely, MN, was drenched with three inches of rain in two hours, and pelted with one inch hail. The heavy rain flooded streets and basements, and the high water pressure which resulted blew the covers off manholes.