Relief From The Heat

It's been quite toasty outside lately, but that hot stretch is coming to an end very soon. Our temperatures will drop back closer to average, and we'll also see the smoke in the air make an exit. However, if you're hoping for rain, you're going to have to hope a little harder.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Low: 58 Wind: East 5-10
Tuesday: Variable clouds with a slight chance of stray showers, mainly south and west of Wausau, and mainly in the morning.
High: 80 Wind: East 5-10
Tuesday Night: Partial clearing.
Low: 50 Wind: ESE 5-10
We won't rule out a stray shower or two tonight, but most of us will likely again remain dry. Going into Tuesday, we could see a stray shower or two, mainly during the morning and early afternoon, and mainly to the south and west of Wausau. Most of us will again remain dry, but at least our temperatures will drop, with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see more sunshine return on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
We should see even more sunshine on Thursday - it will likely be the nicest day of the week for us - with mainly sunny skies all day long. Highs will top out again in the mid to upper 70s. We should see sunny skies early on Friday, but then clouds will start to move back in later in the day. It will also be warmer, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s to end the week.
This will also lead into our next chance for rain, with a few showers and storms possible on Friday night. That chance will continue into the start of the weekend on Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We should clear out on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We should stay clear into the start of next week on Monday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1859 - Frost was reported from Iowa to New England. The temperature dipped to 25 degrees in New York State, and up to two inches of snow blanketed Ohio. The cold and snow damaged the wheat crop.