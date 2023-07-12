Scattered rain continues

Another cool and rainy day today and it seems more showers and storms are likely by the end of the week. Today will be the coolest day of the next week with temperatures rising into the 80s the next few days. Overall the weather pattern shouldn't be too dreary to end the week, just keep an eye on the radar.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible, mainly during the evening.
Low: 57 Wind: Variable around 5
Thursday: Decreasing clouds and a little warmer with an isolated shower or storm possible.
High: 80 Wind: West around 10
Showers will wind down tonight and the clouds will decrease on Thursday. With a bit more sun in the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Most of Thursday should be dry but an isolated shower or storm is not out of the question.
A trough of low pressure moving in from the northwest on Friday will boost the odds of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be warmer as well with highs in the low to mid 80s. About the same high temperatures will be seen on Saturday with only a slight chance of a shower or storm.
A cooler trend will develop again late in the weekend into early next week. Highs on Sunday will be around 80 and then it will be in the mid 70s on Monday. On both days there is about a 30 percent chance of brief showers or thundershowers as an upper level low pressure system settles over our area. Wednesday of next week is our warmest day, expected to hit the mid 80s with a good deal of bright skies.
Have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Early morning thunderstorms over eastern Kansas deluged McFarland with more than six inches of rain. Afternoon thunderstorms in Wyoming produced up to eighteen inches of dime size hail near Rock Springs, along with torrential rains, and a three foot high wall of mud and water swept into the town causing more than 1.5 million dollars damage. Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in Oklahoma and Arkansas, deluging Dardanelle, AR, with 3.50 inches of rain in less than twenty minutes. About seventy cows were killed when lightning struck a tree in Jones County, TX. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)