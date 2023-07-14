Scattered Storms Continue

We've seen a bit more activity in the rainfall department lately, and those scattered showers and storms will continue to pop up at times over the next few days. However, there will be more dry hours than wet hours, and most outdoor plans over the weekend should still be good to go.
Friday: Variable clouds and warmer with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms.
High: 85 Wind: SW 5-10
Friday Night: Scattered storms ending, becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 61 Wind: West 5-10
Saturday: More sun than clouds, but hazy. A few isolated afternoon showers and storms possible.
High: 83 Wind: NW 10-15
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds during the day today, with a chance of some afternoon and evening showers and storms developing. Severe weather is not expected, but it's not out of the question that a few of the stronger storms could contain gusty winds and small hail. We'll also be a bit warmer today, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. We'll stay warmer into Saturday, with highs again in the low to mid 80s. Once again, we should see a mix of sun and clouds, but we will still have the potential to see a few showers and storms pop up in the afternoon and evening. Chances will be a little bit lower though, and many of us will remain dry. That will also be the case on Sunday, with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. However, anything that develops will be isolated, and most of us will stay dry again. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday though, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
We should start to clear out a bit more on Monday, with more sun than clouds expected. However, we can't rule out a stray shower or two from popping up in the afternoon - but once again, these will be isolated and most of us will stay dry. It will be another cooler day though, with highs in the low to mid 70s despite the sunshine. We should see mainly sunny skies on Tuesday, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70s.
We'll warm up a little bit more on Wednesday, with highs pushing back up into the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. That will also be our next chance for rain, with showers and storms possible later in the day and into Wednesday night. We could see a few of those showers and storms continue into Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Severe thunderstorms in Iowa produced eight inches of golf ball size hail near Grafton, IA, completely stripping corn stalks in the area. Hail caused more than a million dollars damage to crops in Worth County and Mitchell County, and another million dollars damage in Ada County and Crawford County. Unseasonably cool weather prevailed in the Great Plains Region. Eight cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Duluth, MN, with a reading of 37 degrees.