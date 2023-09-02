Scorching heat the next several days

The rest of the holiday weekend should provide quite a bit of sunshine and very hot conditions. Thankfully it won’t be nearly as humid as it was with that heat wave around August 22nd-23rd, so the heat index will stay close to the actual air temperature most of the time.
Sunday will start with temperatures from the mid 60s to near 70 as you step out the door. Get your outdoor exercise or heavy exertion done early in the deay before it heats up. It looks partly cloudy with record heat possible, as highs jump to the mid 90s in the afternoon. A few of our hotter locations could make the upper 90s to even 100 degrees! Winds will be from the southwest to west at 10-20 mph. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Ashland County and northwest Wisconsin Sunday afternoon for heat indicies up to 100-105 degrees. Please be careful not to overheat and get sick.
Keep in mind that the fire danger will be rather high the next several days. So please be very careful with your grilling, campfires, or other activities that may cause a spark. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for Sunday afternoon and evening for areas south of Marathon County for the extreme fire danger.
Labor Day will be another scorcher. We are projecting lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 90s once again. Quite a few record highs should be established in the area. Winds will stay a bit gusty from the southwest.
Tuesday still looks fairly hot but a few more clouds will creep in. In addition, the humidity will climb. So even though the high temperature may only reach about 91, the heat index could climb to the mid or upper 90s. A cold front will be approaching from the west Tuesday night. That will bring us a good chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Some scattered showers may linger up through Wednesday afternoon. General rain totals of 0.25 to 0.50 inch are anticipated with localized higher amounts. It will cool down Wednesday to highs in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
Right now, Thursday through next Saturday is shaping up comfortably cool and just slightly below normal. With partly cloudy skies, the highs could reach the upper 60s to low 70s and low temperatures could dip into the 40s.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher
**Weather Climate Facts:
The record high temperatures for September 3rd in our area:
Rhinelander: 92/1929 Wausau: 95/1929 Wisconsin Rapids: 94/1960
The record high temperatures for September 4th in our area:
Rhinelander: 90/1983 Wausau: 90/1922 Wisconsin Rapids: 99/1922