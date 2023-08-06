Seasonal Summer Week Ahead

The weather pattern is looking to stay the same for a little while as temperatures will hover around the low 80s to begin the new week. Rain chances are low, but it does seem like we have a few chances for showers and storms. Later this week we will see a slight cool down move in, but temperatures are not expected to drop too far out of the mid 70s.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
Low: 60 Wind: Light & Variable
Monday: A slight chance of showers early, then mixed skies and comfortable.
High: 80 Wind: NNW 5-10
Monday Night: Decreasing clouds and calm.
Low: 56 Wind: Light NW
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 82
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the day.
High: 80
Monday will be a nice day overall with decreasing clouds and pleasantly calm conditions. There is a slim chance of a morning light shower, but much like this weekend, will be mostly dry. Highs remain in the 80s with early morning and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s - very common weather for this time of year. Tuesday is looking much the same with a but more sun.
Wednesday of this week we could see our first few rain showers. Most of the day will be dry, but afternoon showers are expected and there could be a few thunderstorms. Timing and intensity remain unsettled. There is also shower and storm chances on Thursday and Friday, but much the same is not expected to be a wash out. Once the rain does eventually arrive (or at least the cold front) highs will dip into the upper 70s.
It seems the cooler weather will continue into next weekend with highs in the mid 70s. here is also a small chance of rain Sunday but it doesn't look to be of too much concern. This will be wonderful weather to get outside, but may be a bit cool to get into the water for some.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Afternoon thunderstorms deluged Milwaukee, WI, with 6.84 inches of rain, including more than five inches in two hours, breaking all previous rainfall records for the city. Floodwaters were four feet deep at the Milwaukee County Stadium, and floodwaters filled the basement of the main terminal at the airport. Flooding caused 5.9 million dollars damage, and claimed the life of one person. Death Valley, CA, reported a morning low of 97 degrees. A midday thunderstorm deluged Birmingham AL with nearly six inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)