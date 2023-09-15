Seasonal Temperatures This Weekend

If you enjoyed the temperatures yesterday, you'll enjoy what we have in store over the next couple of days, as those temperatures will not be changing much. If you like it even warmer, you'll enjoy what we have in store for next week, especially later in the week - even though the first day of fall is coming up soon, it will not feel like fall just yet.
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers.
High: 70 Wind: Southwest 10-15
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible.
Low: 52 Wind: South 5-10
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower.
High: 72 Wind: WNW 5-10
We'll see increasing clouds this morning, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of the day today. We could also see some scattered showers as a weak front moves through - the best chance for rain will be north and west of Marathon County. The northwoods could see these showers this morning, with central Wisconsin having the best chance to see them during the afternoon. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday, but still right around where you expect to be this time of year - topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll see similar temperatures tomorrow, with highs again in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and we can't rule out a shower or two from popping up, mainly during the afternoon as another weak cold front moves through.
That cold front will cool us off just a bit as we head into Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s to end the weekend under partly cloudy skies. We'll clear out more as we head into the start of next week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday under mostly sunny skies. We'll warm even more on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s, once again with mostly sunny skies.
We'll see temperatures remain above average on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots possibly reaching the low 80s. We could see a few showers pop up late in the day into Wednesday night. We could see a few more isolated showers and storms on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thunderstorms brought much needed rains to parts of the central U.S. Rainfall totals of 2.87 inches at Sioux City IA and 4.59 inches at Kansas City MO were records for the date. Up to eight inches of rain deluged the Kansas City area, nearly as much rain as was received the previous eight months. Hurricane Gilbert, meanwhile, slowly churned toward the U.S./Mexican border.