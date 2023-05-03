Seasonal Weather Returns

While not quite back to normal temperatures, we had a very comfortable Wednesday with decent sunshine and highs in the 50s. Moving forward we are tracking even warmer weather, however it will come with multiple chances of rain.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of light showers late.
Low: 40 Wind: Becoming SE around 5
Thursday: Variable clouds and warmer with a 30% chance of showers or an isolated storm.
High: 65 Wind: SE 10-15
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a small chance of showers.
Low: 43
Friday: More clouds than sun and a bit breezy with a few showers or isolated storms likely.
High: 58
Saturday: A small chance of light rain/sprinkles early, then partly cloudy and somewhat breezy.
High: 62
Over the next few days, we will likely have more clouds than sun but it will still be fairly mild. No major storms are heading our way but small weather systems will traverse Wisconsin fairly often through early next week.
The first chance of showers will come with a trough of low pressure moving in from the north tonight and a 30 percent chance of showers or isolated storms will continue on Thursday. The chance of rain will rise up to 40 percent on Friday with another weak low pressure system moving through. Even early Saturday, there might be a few showers before the weather dries up for the rest of the day.
Yet another weak weather system will bring a chance of rain late Sunday into Monday and a slight chance of showers or storms will develop on Tuesday.
Highs temps will be warmer tomorrow, reaching the mid 60s, it will be slightly cooler on Friday and Saturday with highs near 60. The mercury will rise once again on Sunday and it will stay fairly warm into early next week. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60 on Sunday and remain in the upper 60s to around 70 from Monday through Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A stubborn late season storm slowly crawled across southern Colorado the first three days of the month producing heavy snow from the San Juan Mountains to the southeast plains. The storm produced up to three feet of snow in the higher elevations of southern Colorado, and 18 to 22 inches of snow along the eastern slopes of the Central Mountains of New Mexico. Pueblo CO reported a record 10.6 inches of snow for the month as a result of the storm, and a record total for the winter season of 69.6 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)