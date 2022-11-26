Seasonal Weather Returns

We had some phenomenal late fall weather to begin our weekend with highs reaching the low to mid 50s across the area and beautiful sunshine. However, things will be changing moving forward. Sunday is expected to be around 15-20 degrees colder than todays with highs only reaching the upper 30s. There is also a chance rain could develop for part of the area.
Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with a small chance of rain mixed with snow southeast of Marathon county in the morning, then a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon.
High: 38 Wind: North 10-18
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 23
Monday: Variable clouds and seasonal.
High: 38
Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain or a wintry mix later in the day.
High: 40
Temperatures won't be too cold waking up Sunday morning as we are only expecting to drop to the low 30s tonight - around normal for high temperatures this time of year. However, while we may start mild, we will only warm to the upper 30s. If you live in SE Wisconsin or are traveling SE of Marathon County, you may see a few spots of rain as a system will be passing by just south of Wisconsin. For most though, we will remain dry with cloudy morning skies turning a bit sunnier in the afternoon. Sunday will also have a breezy wind out of the north of around 10-18 miles per hour.
Seasonal weather continues on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. We are expecting a dry day with partly or mostly cloudy skies, however more activity is headed our way. The next weather system will arrive Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon. This weather system will likely start as rain but transition to sleet and snow. Accumulating wet snow is expected and could hinder travel during the evening and overnight commute. This system will likely continue into early Wednesday morning before clearing out.
As the cold front passes Tuesday night, Wednesday will turn much colder. Wednesday will begin in the 30s early but drop to the 20s by the afternoon. Blustery winds will push the wind chill to the teens as well so you may want to bundle up. Thursday will look nice with partly cloudy skies but remain cool in the morning and afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 20s. Friday of next week will warm some but turn cloudier with another chance of snow or mixed precipitation.
Have a great rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather over the Central Gulf Coast States during the late morning and afternoon hours. Five tornadoes were reported in Mississippi, with the tornadoes causing a million dollars damage at Ruleville, and in Warren County. In Utah, the town of Alta was blanketed with 15 inches of snow overnight, and during the day was buried under another 16.5 inches of snow. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)