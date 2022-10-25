Seasonal Weather This Week

After a very warm weekend temperatures have returned to normal and will remain this week. While there will be a slight warming trend all week long, temperatures day to day will only change by a degree or two. Each day this week will be dry but will alternate between times of cloud cover and sunshine.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 38 Wind: NW 6-12
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit breezy.
High: 50 Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and frosty.
Low: 31
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Bit warmer.
High: 55
Friday: Decreasing clouds and nice fall weather.
High: 57
Tonight, is expected to remain above freezing with increasing clouds reducing the heat loss. Temperatures will sit in the upper 30s ad it may be a bit breezy at times. Winds will develop from the northwest and continue into Wednesday when they will strengthen slightly. Wednesday may start cloudy but will quickly turn sunny in the late morning. The sunshine will combat the breezy winds, but temperatures will remain a few degrees cooler than normal with highs near 50 degrees.
Thursday and Friday will be much the same but will continue to slightly warm. Thursday should reach the mid 50s and Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Both days will have a mix of clouds and sunshine but likely sit on the brighter side. Similar conditions will continue into Saturday.
The weekend is expected to be a touch warmer with highs just below or near 60 degrees. This will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than normal. With the mild temperatures and sunshine Saturday should be perfect for Halloween weekend activates. Sunday will turn cloudy but also be mild near 58 degrees. Overnight temperatures will be closer to 40 degrees than 30. Next week looks to remain the same to start. It seems our next chance of rain will fall Wednesday of next week or later.
Have a great last week of October. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - A storm system moving across the Saint Lawrence Valley produced 40 to 50 mph winds east of Lake Ontario. High winds downed some trees around Watertown NY, and produced waves seven feet high between Henderson Harbor and Alexandria Bay. Mason City IA and Waterloo IA tied for honors as cold spot in the nation with record lows for the date of 19 degrees. Severe thunderstorms in Oklahoma and northern Texas produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 65 mph. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data