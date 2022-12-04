Seasonal week, a few chances of light snow

A relatively seasonal stretch of early December weather will hang over Wisconsin for the week ahead. There will be a few chances of some light snow accumulation. but major storms will probably avoid our region.
Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies along with lows around the upper 10s to near 20. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph becoming west. Monday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. A weak front passing through in the late morning to afternoon will produce a 40% chance of some scattered light snow, mainly over the southern half of the area. There could be a dusting or half-inch of accumulation in some spots. Highs will reach the low 30s with winds from the west becoming northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday should bring increasing clouds with a 40% chance of light snow late. Lows will be in the 10s with highs in the upper 20s. Wednesday is shaping up to be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will stay in the 10s with highs around 29 degrees.
A low pressure system is projected to pass well south of Wisconsin Thursday. It could spread some snow into at least the southern part of the News 9 viewing area; however, it is very uncertain yet. Temperatures will probably climb to the low 30s.
Partly sunny skies are expected Friday with highs again in the lower 30s. Most of Saturday should be partly sunny with temperatures topping out around the freezing mark. A front could sweep through the region late Saturday night and Sunday with the next chance of light snow. It will be a touch cooler next Sunday with highs around 29 degrees.
So, if you are not a fan of bitter cold weather, you can be thankful this forecast period is looking fairly moderate. On the other hand, it is not looking optimal for snowmobilers and snowshoers with just some small snow amounts.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 4-December 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1972 - Winds gusting to 70 mph sent the temperature at Livingston, MT, plunging from 52 degrees to 18 degrees in just twenty minutes. (The Weather Channel)
1982 - The temperature in New York City's Central Park reached 72 degrees to establish a record high for December. The month as a whole was also the warmest of record. (The Weather Channel)