Seasonal Weekend Weather

As we head into one of our last weekends of the summer season, we are tracking a little bit of everything. Most of the weekend is looking dry, but a stray shower or sprinkle isn't out of the question. Saturday will yet again be in the 70s, but it may be a bit cooler by the end of the weekend.
Overnight: Partly cloudy with a small chance of isolated rain
Low: 52 Wind: Southwest 5-10
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
High: 72 Wind: WNW 5-10
Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 48
Sunday: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler.
High: 68
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 70
Saturday will have similar temperatures to our Thursday/Friday with highs again in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and we can't rule out a shower or two from popping up, mainly during the afternoon as another weak cold front moves through. Any rain will be extremely light and short lived, making it little concern to those with plans outdoors.
That cold front will cool us off just a bit as we head into Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s to end the weekend under partly cloudy skies. We'll clear out more as we head into the start of next week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday under mostly sunny skies. We'll warm even more on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s, once again with mostly sunny skies.
We'll see temperatures remain above average on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots possibly reaching the low 80s. We could see a few showers pop up late in the day into Wednesday night. We could see a few more isolated showers and storms on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A higher chance of rain will fall on Friday of next week.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Showers and thunderstorms produced locally heavy rain in the Central Appalachians. Virgie VA received 2.60 inches of rain during the evening hours, and Bartlett TN was deluged with 2.75 inches in just ninety minutes. Heavy rain left five cars partially submerged in high water in a parking lot at Bulls Gap TN. Thunderstorms over central North Carolina drenched the Fayetteville area with four to eight inches of rain between 8 PM and midnight. Flash flooding, and a couple of dam breaks, claimed the lives of two persons, and caused ten million dollars damage. Hugo, churning over the waters of the Carribean, strengthened to the category of a very dangerous hurricane, packing winds of 150 mph. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)