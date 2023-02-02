Second round of bitter cold tonight

A cold front is passing through the area this evening and will bring a second round of bitter cold to the area tonight. Wind chills will be well below zero prompting a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire state of Wisconsion. The cold weather will make for a frigid Friday but won't last too long as a surge of milder air quickly moves in this weekend.
Tonight: Clearing and bitter cold
Low: -15 Wind: NW 10-20
Friday: Frigid with sunny skies during the morning, then gradually increasing clouds.
High: 4 Wind: NW 5-10 to SW
Friday Night: Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the Northwoods.
Low: 0
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and milder. Few flurries possible.
High: 28
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers.
High: 30
This evening a gusty northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph will develop along with falling temperatures. Readings could be down close to zero by the evening commute. The temperatures will continue to drop tonight and the wind chill could get as low as -30. Because of the bitter cold wind, a WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from this evening through Friday morning. By tomorrow morning low temps will be in the -10 to -20 range. Friday will start out sunny, then we will see increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs just a little above zero. Bundle up.
The clouds moving in later Friday are with a warm front. This front will produce a small chance of light snow in the Northwoods Friday night and it will warm things up quite a bit for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 20s. On Sunday the mercury will top out around 30. There will be more clouds than sun over the weekend and there is a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers on Sunday.
The milder weather will continue next week with highs in the 30s on most days. It will also be fairly cloudy next week with the highest chance of precipitation coming Monday night, when there could be some accumulating snow mixing with some sleet or rain.
Stay warm in the bitter cold and have a great rest of your week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Bitter cold air covered much of the central U.S. Butte MT reported a wind chill reading of 91 degrees below zero, Salt Lake City UT was blanketed with 11.9 inches of snow in 24 hours, and winds around Reno NV gusted to 80 mph. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the southeastern U.S. Twenty-eight cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Wilmington NC with a reading of 80 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)