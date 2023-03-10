Second round of snow not far away

As flakes and flurries leave the area, it won't be too long before they return. Clearing skies tonight will lead to a few breaks of sunshine to begin the weekend but cloud cover will make its return by days end. Now as the state digs out from a half of a foot of snow, we look towards our next chance of snow which will move in Saturday night.
Overnight: Becoming partly cloudy
Low: 15 Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: Increasing clouds with snow likely toward evening.
High: 32 Wind: SE 10-15
Saturday Night: Cloudy with snow. 1 to 3 inches possible.
Low: 25
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for snow showers. An additional few inches likely.
High: 33
Monday: Cooler with gradually decreasing clouds.
High: 29
There is expected to be a bit of sunshine early Saturday, however clouds will thicken again by the afternoon as another weak weather system approaches from the west. This will bring snow during the evening on Saturday and it will continue periodically through Sunday. Accumulations will generally be in the 2 to 4 inches range but a couple of spots might get as much as 6 or 7 inches. Most likely another advisory will be issued for our area for that time. While not all data points to this occurring, there may also be a smaller third round of snow Sunday evening, so be mindful the roads may be slippery all day long. Highs will be in the low 30s on Saturday and in the low to mid 30s on Sunday, just a little below normal for this time of year.
Quiet weather will then prevail from Monday through most of Wednesday next week. The coolest day will be Monday with highs in the upper 20s to around 30. The mercury should then rise into the low and middle 30s on Tuesday, and reach the near/into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front drifting into the upper Midwest late Wednesday into Thursday of next week will again bring a chance of rain, mixed with a bit of snow.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms developing along a warm front produced severe weather from southeast Iowa to central Indiana and north central Kentucky. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 65 mph at Fort Knox KY, and hail two inches in diameter west of Lebanon IN. Evening thunderstorms over central Oklahoma deluged Guthrie with 4.5 inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)