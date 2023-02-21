Second round of snow tonight

The second round of winter weather arrives tonight but it will still be a day or so before the heavy snow arrives. Still, tonight's activity will bring accumulating snow of 2-5 inches across the area, well enough to cause travel concerns on the roads. Make sure you have a winter weather plan in place over the next few days.
**Winter Weather Advisory Tonight for most of the listening area (except for the far north)
**Winter Storm Warning for the entire area through Thursday evening as well as a blizzard warning in Ashland county.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with light to moderate snow. 2 to 5 inches possible, heaviest south of Wausau.
Low: 18 Wind: East 10-20
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few light snow showers or flurries possible during the day ahead of the winter storm.
High: 24 Wind: East-Northeast 20-25 Gusts: 35+
Wednesday Night: Cloudy and windy with heavy snow.
Low: 16
Thursday: Windy and cloudy with heavy snow in the morning, tapering to light snow or flurries later in the afternoon. Total snow from Wednesday night into Thursday morning of 8 to 12 inches with areas over a foot.
High: 19
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and cold. (A 50% chance of light snow at night.)
High: 16
A weak warm front will develop over the area tonight and that means more snow. It will likely begin around late afternoon in the western part of the area and then spread eastward through the evening. 2 to 5 inches of snow looks possible overnight with the heavier amounts in the southern part of the area. This snow will taper off to flurries on Wednesday. It will be blustery tomorrow with highs once again in the 20s.
A stronger low pressure system will then move northward into Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This is when we will have the worst combination of wind and snow. It will be very difficult out on the roadways, especially on rural highways. Try to avoid being out on the road during this time. Snow amounts will range from 8 to 12 inches with a few spots getting up to 15 inches. The snow will taper off Thursday afternoon but there will continue to be some blowing and drifting. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper teens, so it will be chilly.
More sun will be out on Friday and it will remain cold with highs in the teens. Another batch of light snow could develop Friday night with an inch or so accumulation looking possible. The weekend should be a little warmer and mainly dry. We should have a bit more sun with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday and the low 30s on Sunday. On Monday another big storm system could bring ice and sleet to much of the area. While this won't be much of a concern during the day, much of the rain could freeze overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.
Enjoy the winter weather and stay safe. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - A storm tracking across southern Canada produced high winds in the north central U.S., with gusted to 90 mph reported at Boulder CO. The high winds snapped trees and power lines, and ripped shingles off roofs. The Kentucky Fried Chicken Bucket was blown off their store in Havre MT. An eighteen foot fiberglass bear was blown off its stand along a store front in west Cody WY, and sailed east into downtown Cody before the owners were able to transport their wandering bear back home in a horse trailer. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)