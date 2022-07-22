Severe storms this weekend

The warm and nice weather will continue for the rest of the day. There may be a few popup thunderstorms south of Marathon county but otherwise the area will remain dry. Expect similar weather to begin the weekend before very strong and potentially dangerous storms move in Saturday afternoon.
This Evening:: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms south of Marathon county.
High: Near 90 Wind: WSW 10-20
Tonight: Becoming mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 65 Wind: SW around 5
Saturday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds and muggy with severe thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening
High: 88 Wind: South 10-15
Saturday Night: Strong storms early especially south, then partly cloudy.
Low: 66
Sunday: Some clouds early, then more sun developing. Breezy and less humid.
High: 80
Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable.
High: 78
Saturday will begin very nice and rather tame with sunshine, mild winds, and warm temperatures. If you have any plans that need to get done or anything that requires you to be outdoors be sure to get it done in the first half of the day. Highs will approach the upper 90s with rising humidity around 1 or 2 PM, right before storms are set to arrive.
A level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe weather has been set for Saturday afternoon. A widespread line of strong storms will pass through the area along a cold front in the early afternoon. The main weather threat will be very strong straight line winds and large hail development. An isolated tornado or two can also not be ruled out. Make sure to have your severe weather plan in place and have a reliable way to receive warnings. After the initial wave moves through, another wave or two is possible for central and southern Wisconsin in the late evening and overnight. The strongest storms are set to form from Marathon County and south though severe storms will be likely throughout the entirety of the state. Areas with heaviest rainfall have to potential to receive over 2 inches of rain so watch for flooding.
Sunday will be a nice break from not only the storms but from the heat and humidity as well. We are yet again expecting plenty of sunshine but we will also have less humidity, a slight breeze, and and temperatures near 80 degrees. Monday will also be much the same though become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Monday will likely only reach the upper 70s.
Tuesday should be a nice day but we are tracking a chance for rain and storms. Current estimates place the timing in the late evening and early overnight hours. Rain could continue into Wednesday morning but will dissipate by midday. Due to the increased moisture, Wednesday may be a bit humid.
The second half of the week at this point looks to be nice and comfortable with partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures will reside in the upper 70s.
Have a wonderful weekend and stay safe! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
The pollen count for 7/22/22 is:
Grass = 0
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Showers and thunderstorms prevailed across the southeastern third of the country. Afternoon thunderstorms in Florida produced wind gusts to 86 mph at Zephyrhills, and gusts to 92 mph at Carrollwood and Lutz. Thunderstorm winds gusting to 69 mph at Crystal Lake damaged nineteen mobile homes. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)