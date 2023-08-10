Severe weather possible before the weekend

After an absolutely wonderful Thursday, we are yet again looking at a chance of strong thunderstorms which could bring severe weather. The rain will arrive in two waves, one late tonight and another Friday evening. The storm prediction center has issued a level 2 (slight) risk for much of the state.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible late – well after midnight.
Low: 56 Wind: ESE 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe in the late afternoon and evening.
High: 76 Wind: ESE 10-15
Friday Night: Showers and storms ending, gradually clearing skies.
Low: 58
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. A few pop up showers possible, but most areas stay dry. Bit breezy
High: 79
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible, mainly late. Better rain chances at night.
High: 78
Clouds will move in tonight, and we'll have a chance to see a few showers develop well after midnight. The showers will continue off and on during the day tomorrow, with a few thunderstorms also possible. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.
We should clear out a bit into the start of the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds expected on Saturday. We can't rule out a stray pop-up shower later in the day on Saturday, but most of us should stay dry all day long. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a bit more cloud cover on Sunday as our next storm system approaches. We should be dry in the morning, but we could see a few showers and storms develop into the afternoon and evening, continuing into Sunday night. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 70s.
A few showers could linger into Monday morning, then we'll see gradually decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be a hair cooler, topping out in the low to mid 70s, with the warmest spots being the areas that clear out fastest. We'll see a nice day Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Some showers could move in Tuesday night and continue into the day on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1980 - Hurricane Allen came ashore above Brownsville, TX, dropping fifteen inches of rain near San Antonio, and up to 20 inches in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Tidal flooding occurred along the South Texas coast. Hurricane Allen packed winds to 150 mph, and also spawned twenty-nine tornadoes. Total damage from the storm was estimated at 750 million dollars. (David Ludlum)