Significant early spring storm moving in

A large early spring storm is approaching and will likely not clear out until the weekend. Heavy rain, heavy snow, and thunderstorms are all expected over the next 36 hours. Snow totals by the end of the activity will be near a foot for parts of the area and a few strong thunderstorms have the potential to develop in the southern half of the state.
**WINTER STORM WARNING for tonight for Oneida, Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties.
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for tonight for Iron, Ashland, Price, Lincoln, and Langlade counties
**WINTER STORM WATCH for most of the area for Friday night into Saturday morning
This Evening: Clouding up with snow and rain showers.
High: Low 40s Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain, mixing with sleet, snow, and freezing rain. 2 to 4 inches accumulation in the north.
Low: 33 Wind: SE 10-20
Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
High: 42 Wind: East 10-20
Friday Night: Cloudy and very windy with rain changing to heavy sleet and snow. 4 to 8 inches possible in Marathon county. Over a foot of snow likely in the Northwoods.
Low: 26
Saturday: Very windy early with snow ending by mid-morning, then decreasing clouds and less wind in the afternoon.
High: 35
The clouds will increase today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and winds will be out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Later this afternoon a warm front moving in out ahead of the big storms system will produce some light snow. Around 3 pm or later is when the snow will develop and 1 to 2 inches might accumulate around Marathon county and parts of central Wisconsin. The snow will continue moving northward into the evening when 2 to 4 inches will likely accumulate in the Northwoods. Overnight, there will continue to be a wintry mix with some freezing rain and snow in the North. Around central Wisconsin, it will be mainly rain overnight.
On Friday high temps will get close to 60 south of Stevens Point. Most areas will have highs in the upper 30s to low 40s again. Where it is warmer, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A couple of the storms in the far south might even produce some high wind or hail. Some minor flooding is possible on small streams as the rain moves through. The rain and storms Friday afternoon will change to thundersnow and thundersleet Friday evening into Friday night. It is at this point that the wind will also become strong. Snow could accumulate over a foot in the Northwoods Friday night into Saturday morning. Around Marathon county it could be 4 to 8 inches, with lesser amounts farther south. Be mindful that there could be some power outages with the high wind and heavy snow.
The snow should be over by mid-morning on Saturday. It will be windy in the morning, then the wind will lighten up and the skies should become sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.
A warmer trend will develop for Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 40s. It will turn cooler again on Tuesday and Wednesday as another large low pressure system moves into the Midwest. Mostly rain is likely with this system during the middle of next week.
Make sure you are prepared for the wet weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Low pressure produced heavy snow in central Maine and northern New Hampshire, with up to eight inches reported in Maine. A slow moving Pacific storm system produced 18 to 36 inches of snow in the southwestern mountains of Colorado in three days. Heavier snowfall totals included 31 inches at Wolf Creek Pass and 27 inches at the Monarch Ski Area. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)