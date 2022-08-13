Skies Will Soon Clear

After another cool, damp and dreary day today, we should see some changes as we end the weekend and head into the new week. However, if you're hoping for a blast of summer heat, you'll have to look elsewhere.
Sunday: Patchy fog early, then becoming partly cloudy and nicer.
High: 75 Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with patchy fog developing again.
Low: 56
Monday: Patchy fog early, then partly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening.
High: 78
We'll see showers come to an end overnight Saturday night, but we will remain mostly cloudy. We'll also see some patchy fog develop, which could linger around into Sunday morning. However, that fog should depart during the morning and give way to partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon - a welcome sight after the past couple of days! It will still remain cooler than average, but we should warm up a bit more than we have lately, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s to wrap up the weekend.
More patchy fog will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning, but once again, that fog should give way to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day Monday. We will also have the chance to see a few showers and storms pop up during the afternoon and evening on Monday - not all of us will see these, but we'll all have the chance. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunshine should return on Tuesday, making for a pleasant day with highs again in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week for us, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds, but we could see a few scattered showers and storms pop up later in the day as well. Once again, not everyone will see these, but all of us will have the chance.
That will be the trend for the rest of the week, with isolated showers and storms possibly developing Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well. Highs will remain near average for this time of year, topping out in the mid to upper 70s through the rest of the week and into the start of next weekend.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1985 - Hail larger than golf balls, driven by 70 mph winds, moved down crops, stripped trees, and broke windows, near Logan KS. Road graders cleared three foot drifts of hail on Kansas Highway 9 east of Logan. (The Weather Channel)
1988 - A dozen cities in the northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Lansing MI reported a record 35 days of 90 degree weather for the year, Detroit MI reported a record 37 days of 90 degree heat for the year, and Williamsport PA reported a record 38 days of 90 degree weather for the year. (The National Weather Summary)