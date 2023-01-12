Slight Clearing Before the Weekend

Any residual snow and flurries will be tapering out of the area tonight as a drier and cooler airmass moves into the state. While temperatures will remain above normal, Friday is expected to be cooler with highs in the 20s. Thankfully alongside the cooler air will be partial clearing making for some sunshine as we round out the work week. It isn't expected to be too long before temperatures return to the 30s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler.
Low: 21 Wind: North 10-15
Friday: Gradually becoming partly cloudy. More seasonal.
High: 26 Wind: North 5-10
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 12 Wind: Light & Variable
Saturday: Fairly nice with mix of sun and clouds.
High: 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, and milder again.
High: 37
The north wind will continue to cool things down as we head into Friday but overall, the weather should be nice. We may begin the day with cloudy skies; however, we are tracking partial clearing by the midday and afternoon hours. The sunshine will help with the cooler temperatures as highs will sit in the 20s. While the cooler weather may not be too noticeable during the day, you may begin to feel it at night as temperatures drop to the low teens.
We will likely see some sun at times on Saturday as well as the high temps rising back up into the upper 20s and low 30s. The clouds and breeze will increase out of the south on Sunday and high temps will once again be well above normal, reaching the mid to upper 30s.
A strong low pressure system will track across Illinois on Monday into Tuesday morning and this is close enough to bring some precipitation. At this point, it looks like temps will be mild enough – in the upper 30s – for it to be mainly light rain. Some sleet or snow might mix in with the rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the 30s.
We should have some dry weather on Wednesday before another storm system moves into the Midwest late next week. At that point, temps should be cool enough for mostly snow if the storm tracks across our area.
Have a wonderful end of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - Twenty-seven cities in the Upper Midwest reported new record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 72 degrees at Valentine NE and 76 degrees at Rapid City SD set records for the month of January. (National Weather Summary)