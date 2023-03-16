Slippery end to the work week

As the temperatures cool and rain changes to snow tonight make sure to watch for ice formation. Temperatures hit the 40s today, melting plenty of snowpack and prolonged rain showers led standing water across parts of the area. Ice may be hard to spot as snow will accumulate tonight on top of potential ice formation. Temperatures aren't expected to reach above freezing until briefly on Sunday.
Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming windy and colder. Rain changing to snow with 2 to 4 inches possible in the Northwoods. An inch or two possible in a few central locations.
Low: 27 Wind: NW 25-35, gusting to 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. A few flurries or light snow showers possible.
High: 27 Wind: NW 20-30, gusting to 35
The rain will change to snow this evening and overnight. The highest accumulations now look to be in the far north, 4 to 8 inches could accumulate in Iron and Ashland counties. 2 to 4 inches are possible in other Northwoods locations. Less than 2 inches of snow will fall in central Wisconsin. The other main concern overnight is the wind and cold. There will be a flash freeze by tomorrow morning as temps drop into the 20s. The wind will shift to the northwest and gust up to 40 mph tomorrow morning. The bitter northwest wind will then continue through the day tomorrow and into Saturday. Temps will stay in the 20s on Friday and Saturday. You will want your heavier winter coat once again. There will be some light snow showers and flurries around central Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday but not much accumulation. The main threat of accumulating snow will be with lake effect snow occurring north of Highway 70. There might be 2 to 4 inches Later Friday into Saturday morning.
Because of the snow potential, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Price county through 1 pm Friday and for Vilas county through 7 am Saturday. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for IRON and ASHLAND counties through 7 am Saturday.
On Sunday, more sun should develop with highs in the mid 30s. This will be the nicest part of the weekend so make sure to enjoy it. The warming trend will continue into next week. Highs will be around 40 on Monday, in the low 40s on Tuesday, and then reach the mid 40s on Wednesday. However, with the warmer temperatures, there will be another few chances of rain late next week.
Stay warm and dry! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced large hail and damaging winds from northwest Florida to western South Carolina. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 75 mph at Floridatown FL. Sixteen cities across the northeastern quarter of the nation reported record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 78 degrees at Burlington VT smashed their previous record for the date by 23 degrees. New York City reported a record high of 82 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)