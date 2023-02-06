Slushy Weather Ahead

Messy weather will once again be headed to Wisconsin after a cold and dry past week and a half. Much like the weekend, temperatures will remain steadily above normal leading to not only snow but a good amount of rain and sleet. Temperatures this week are expected be around 5-10 degrees above normal, with the potential for a few cities to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with a mix of rain and snow. An inch or two of snow in the Northwoods. Mainly rain farther south.
Low: 32 Wind: South 10-20, becoming West
Tuesday: Blustery with decreasing clouds.
High: 35 Wind: West 10-25
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 19
Wednesday: Milder yet with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 39
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of snow or a wintry mix, mainly south and east of Marathon county.
High: 36
The temperatures will remain mostly above freezing tonight as a weak weather system and cold front move through. This weather system will create a mix of rain and snow. Most of the snow will fall in the Northwoods with an inch or two accumulation possible. There will be more rain mixing in with the snow farther south where not much accumulation is likely. Winds will be a factor in the forecast, increasing out of the southeast today at 15 to 25 mph. The winds will remain blustery tonight and tomorrow as they shift to the west. Otherwise, we will see decreasing clouds on Tuesday with high temps in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday could be the warmest day in the outlooks with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. A little sun should break out at times, making it feel a little like Spring.
A storm system moving up from the south will bring the clouds back for Thursday and keep the clouds around through Friday. It will also bring a chance of rain and snow. As of now, it looks like the highest chance of some slushy snow accumulation will be south and east of Marathon county on Thursday. More of the area could end up with some light snow on Friday. High temps will be in the 30s on Thursday and fall into the upper 20s on Friday.
The weekend is looking great right now. We should have a good amount of sun on Saturday and variable clouds on Sunday. The mercury should climb into the upper 20s to around 30 on Saturday and then into the 30s for Sunday.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A second cold front brought more heavy snow to the high elevations of Oregon, with 12 inches reported at Sunset Summit. Ten inches of snow blanketed Crater Lake and Mount Bachelor. Heavy snow also blanketed northeastern Nevada and parts of Washington State. In Nevada, up to a foot of snow was reported between Spring Creek and Lamoille. Stevens Pass WA received 14 inches of snow in 24 hours. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)