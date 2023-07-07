Small rain chance this weekend

Out Friday was another comfortable day with dry weather and temperatures in the 70s. As we head into the weekend, there will be a few minor changes, but otherwise nice weather remains. Saturday will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, however, in the afternoon there is a good chance of light rain. Most activity will be north of Wausau, and a stray isolated storm isn't out of the question.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 55 Wind: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and t-storms, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 78 Wind: NNW 5-10
Saturday Night: Showers ending, partly cloudy skies.
Low: 53
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal temperatures.
High: 82
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm with a decent chance of showers and storms possible later in the day and into the overnight hours.
High: 85
Simmilar temperatures remain on Saturday, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s. However, we'll see a bit more cloud cover, with partly cloudy skies. We could also see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day - these will be hit-or-miss, so no significant help is expected for the drought, but we'll take whatever we can get. As for Sunday, we'll dry out again, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
We'll see a few more clouds move in on Monday again, out ahead of our next storm system. This will bring a chance for some showers and storms later in the day Monday and into Monday night - this may be our best chance for more significant rainfall over the next week or so. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s - this will likely be the warmest day of the next seven days. We could see more showers and storms continue into Tuesday as well, especially earlier in the day. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
We could see a stray shower or storm develop on Wednesday, but most of us will likely be dry again by then. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Thursday will also bring partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The extended outlook into next week is hinting at cooler than normal weather so it seems out comfortable stretch should continue.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On July 7th in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather during the day, with more than 100 reports of large hail and damaging winds from Ohio to Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Thunderstorm winds reached 90 mph in Sullivan County, NH, and golf ball size hail was reported in Pennsylvania. Twenty-four cities, mostly in the southwestern U.S., reported record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 105 degrees at Cedar City, UT, and 114 degrees at Moab, UT, were all-time records for those locations. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)