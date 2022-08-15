Small rain chances before a soggy forecast

A bit more sunshine finally emerged today after a cloudy and gloomy weekend. While there is a small chance of rain this afternoon and evening, most of the area will remain dry. Moving forward we are tracking a few nice days with small rain chances (mainly north) and a good mix of sunshine. This trend will shift late week as we move into an active period of rain and storms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Small chance of scattered rain.
Low: 56 Wind: Light East
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slim chance of rain.
High: 79 Wind: East-Southeast 3-8
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a bit of fog.
Low: 56
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and continued mild. Light rain possible in the northwoods.
High: 80
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers or thundershowers in the afternoon/evening.
High: 78
The scattered clouds this evening will continue into the overnight with a small chance of passing light rain and a chance of developing early morning fog. Lows will be a bit cooler than usual but nothing out of the ordinary with light easterly winds. Tuesday will be similar to our Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s and scattered clouds mixed with sun. Additionally there is a small chance of pop-up showers, but most areas will remain dry. There is little change on Wednesday (though a touch warmer). Any rain on Wednesday will likely be isolated to northwestern Wisconsin.
The major change in our forecast will hit on Thursday with rising humidity and increasing chances for rain. While not a complete soaker, there will be a good chance of rain Thursday afternoon - Sunday. As of now there is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms, followed by two days with a 60% chance. Thursday will have mixed skies and seasonal temperatures.
Friday and Saturday have the largest chance of rain and storms. While still uncertain, there will be proper setup for a chance of severe weather. The cloud cover and rain will likely inhibit temperature development so expect highs to sit in the mid 70s. Sunday will also have a chance of rain but less so of a chance of storms. Monday of next week at the moment looks dry.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a sharp cold front produced severe weather in the Upper Midwest during the afternoon and evening hours, with Minnesota and eastern South Dakota hardest hit. A thunderstorm in west central Minnesota spawned a tornado at Eagle Lake which killed one person and injured eight others. A thunder- storm in eastern South Dakota produced softball size hail at Warner. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)