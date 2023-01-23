Small snow chances and colder weather

Fairly quiet weather is on the way for most of this week. The main trend you will notice is colder temps toward the weekend.
Even though no major storms will hit our area this week, there are some small chance of snow. The first round was today with passing flakes and flurries but little to no accumulation. Another chance of a dusting up to an inch of snow will be on Wednesday as an upper-level low pressure system develops over Wisconsin. The highest chance of an inch or so of snow may begin Thursday night but will mainly come on Friday as a stronger cold front moves in from the northwest. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday as well with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
There is a chance of a few more breaks of sun on Thursday and it will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Highs will still be in the mid 20s on Friday before the strong cold front moves through. After the front, we will have the coldest weather since around Christmas time. High temperatures this weekend will fall to the single digits and overnight lows will drop below zero. This looks to continue into next week. Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car while driving amidst dangerous cold and prepare to bundle up.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Low pressure brought heavy snow to Wyoming, with 18 inches reported at the Shoshone National Forest, and 17 inches in the Yellowstone Park area. Gunnison CO, with a low of 19 degrees below zero, was the cold spot in the nation for the twelfth day in a row. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)