Snow For Some Today

Some parts of the state will see snowfall during the day today, while others will see none at all. For those areas that miss out on the snow today, we will see another round move through to start off the weekend tomorrow.
Today: Cloudy with snow through midday, especially south of Wausau. 1 to 2 inches possible south of Highway 10. A bit breezy
High: 34 Wind: East 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 28 Wind: East 10-15
Saturday: More clouds than sun with snow showers likely. Up to an inch accumulation is possible.
High: 34 Wind: ESE 5-10
A storm system is making its way through the area, bringing snow to parts of the state. The best chance for snow today will be south of Highway 29, with the heavier snow staying in southern Wisconsin. Snow will taper off by early afternoon, with 1-2 inches possible south of Highway 10. Areas south of Highway 21 could see 2-5 inches of snow. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 30s. For those in the northwoods who miss out on the snow today, you'll have a chance to see some tomorrow as another weak system moves through the area. This one will bring snow showers to most of us during the day on Saturday, with up to an inch of accumulation possible. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 30s.
We should clear out a bit on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. That will probably be the day where we see the most sunshine in a while, as we cloud back over again on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll see mainly cloudy skies again on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We could also see a mix of rain and snow later in the day into Tuesday night.
We'll see more rain and snow on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s once again. Colder air will work in behind that system starting on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We could also see some snow showers on the back side of that system during the day on Thursday.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1917 - A severe winter storm struck the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes Region. It produced 25 inches of snow and wind gusts to 78 mph at Buffalo NY. The storm produced 26 inches of snow at Vevay IND, with drifts fourteen feet high. By the 16th of the month people could walk across the frozen Ohio River from Vavey into Kentucky. (8th-9th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)