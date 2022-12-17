Snow Moving Out For Now

After some more light snow fell during the day on Saturday, we should see an end to the snow on Sunday for most of us. However, more snow will be possible after the weekend, and we'll see much colder air move in for much of next week.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. A few flurries possible north.
High: 19 Wind: West 5-15
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and colder.
Low: 3 Wind: Light and variable
Monday: Partly cloudy early, becoming cloudy by late afternoon. Light snow likely evening into Monday night, 1-2 inches of accumulation possible
High: 20
We should see mostly cloudy skies to start the day on Sunday, but we could see a bit more sunshine as we head into the afternoon - the best chance to see sunshine will be south of Wausau. While the snow should end by then for most of us, we could still see a few flurries in the northwoods at times, especially in the morning. However, no accumulation is expected. We'll be a few degrees colder too, with highs in the mid to upper teens. We should see partly cloudy skies to start the day on Monday, but we'll see more cloud cover move in by the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. We could see a few snow showers late in the afternoon, with better chances for snow Monday evening into Monday night. We'll see highs in the upper teens and low 20s during the day, and then we could see some accumulating snow at night - most areas will be looking at the potential for an inch or two of snow Monday night.
While we could see a flurry or two early Tuesday morning, we should clear out a bit later in the day, with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It will be colder though, with highs in the low to mid teens. We'll be cold again on Wednesday, with highs in the upper single digits and low teens. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, with some light snow possible late in the day. We'll see better chances for snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with more accumulating snow possible. Highs Thursday will top out in the low to mid teens.
A few snow showers will be possible on Friday as that storm system departs, otherwise we should see mostly cloudy skies. It will be cold again, with highs in the upper single digits and low teens. We should clear out a bit more on Saturday for Christmas Eve, with partly cloudy skies. However, it will be even colder, with highs in the mid to upper single digits.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1924 - A severe icestorm struck central Illinois. It coated the ground with nearly two inches of glaze at Springfield. The storm caused 21 million dollars damage along with much hardship. Ice was on the trees until the 4th of January, and electricity was not restored until January 10th. (David Ludlum)