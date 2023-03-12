Snow to continue into Sunday Night

**WINTER STORM WARNING for Taylor County until 1 a.m. Monday, for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, Price, Ashland, and Iron counties until 4 a.m. Monday and for Shawano and Waupaca counties until 10 a.m. Monday. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Clark County until 1 a.m. Monday, for Vilas, Oneida, Langlade, Forest, Waushara, Wood counties until 4 a.m. Monday, and Menominee County until 10 a.m. Monday.
Very snowy weather continues around Wisconsin! A widespread 2 to 5” covered the state Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Additional bands of snow will move across our region through Sunday night thanks to a low pressure system track from eastern Minnesota southeast through central Wisconsin. There will likely be some pockets of rather heavy snow Sunday afternoon and evening, especially on a line from Price County southeast to around Wausau, then stretching over toward Appleton and Green Bay. That strip could pick up an additional 4 to 7” of snow. Meanwhile areas north and south of that heavier band should get at least a few more inches.
Obviously, roads will continue to be snow and slush covered at times through tonight. Please slow down and be extra careful if you will be traveling. Rural roads that don’t get plowed as frequently will be especially difficult with some deep snow ruts possible. Conditions should improve late tonight as the snow gradually tapers off to flurries. Temperatures will top out in the low 30s Sunday afternoon and will drop back to near 20 degrees by Monday morning. Winds will become east 5-10 mph Sunday afternoon, then turning northeast then north Sunday night at 8-16 mph.
Any flurries should end Monday morning, but it may stay mostly cloudy through the day. Hopefully we will get some peeks of sun in the afternoon as highs struggle to the upper 20s to near 30. North winds of 10-18 mph will become northwest. Tuesday looks bright with plenty of sunshine. It will be cold in the morning with lows in the 0s, but highs could reach the lower to mid 30s.
Gusty south winds will develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday and help pull in warmer air. Highs could top out near 40 Wednesday even as the clouds increase. Moisture will start streaming in from the south Wednesday night in advance of the next storm developing in the Central Plains. It will bring a slight chance of light rain Wednesday night, then the rain should increase and become widespread Thursday. We might get at least 0.5” of rain as highs reach the low 40s Thursday. It will be breezy.
As the storm center pushes across Wisconsin Friday morning, colder air will rush in from the west. This will likely change any rain back over to some snow. The exact snow amounts are very uncertain at this time but there seems to be a trend for the heaviest accumulation to be in northern through western Wisconsin. Temperatures will likely fall Friday from the mid 30s early to the upper 20s in the afternoon. It could turn very windy as well.
Some light snow showers are possible yet Saturday and the wind will still be gusty. It looks chilly with highs around 29. Finally, some sunshine could return by next Sunday with highs climbing to near the freezing mark.
Be safe out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:30 p.m.,12-March 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1888 - A blizzard paralyzed southeastern New York State and western New England. The storm produced 58 inches of snow at Saratoga NY, and 50 inches at Middletown CT. The blizzard was followed by record cold temperatures, and the cold and snow claimed 400 lives. New York City received 20.9 inches of snow, Albany NY reported 46.7 inches. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1954 - A blizzard raged from eastern Wyoming into the Black Hills of western South Dakota, while a severe ice storm was in progress from northeastern Nebraska to central Iowa. The ice storm isolated 153 towns in Iowa. Dust from the Great Plains caused brown snow, hail and muddy rain over parts of Wisconsin and Michigan. (11th-13th) (The Weather Channel)