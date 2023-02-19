Snowiest week of the winter expected

A very active and snowy week is shaping up across Wisconsin and surrounding regions! We will be dealing with multiple rounds of snow, the heaviest likely in the Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon timeframe when significant travel disruption is anticipated. We will likely be dealing with the heaviest snow totals of the winter season so far in many places.
Before we get to that, we are expecting variable clouds into Sunday night with lows in the upper 10s. Winds from the northwest around 10 mph will become variable late. A small low pressure system passing north of Wisconsin Monday will likely bring snow showers to our region from the afternoon into Monday evening. Accumulations could vary from just a dusting in the southern part of the region to as much as 2 or 3 inches in the northern tier. This may result in snow covered and slippery roads and reduced visibility for the early evening commute. Gusty winds Monday evening will also create areas of blowing and drifting snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Monday in Ashland, Iron, Price, and Vilas counties. Please be careful out there. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s Monday afternoon then fall to the upper 10s Monday night.
Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 19 and highs near 27. As a warm front approaches from the southwest, a broad band of snow should push into our area Tuesday evening. It could be fairly heavy in spots. The current thinking is that about 3 to 6 inches may accumulate before it tapers down to flurries Wednesday morning, with locally higher amounts, especially the western part of the area. A WINTER STORM WATCH IS posted for Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties for Tuesday night. A WINTER STORM WATCH also goes into effect Wednesday afternoon in Price, Ashland, and Iron counties. East winds will be a bit gusty as well causing some blowing and drifting.
The east winds will get stronger Wednesday as the main low pressure system emerges from the Central Plains and tracks northeast. A large area of heavy snow is likely to spread into our area Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning. Impressive additional snow totals are expected in that period, on the order of 8 to 16 inches in much of the northwest half of Wisconsin. The southern part of the state should have lighter snow amounts as they will get a period of freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night to early Thursday. The combination of the heavy snow and east to northeast winds of 20-35 mph could create very difficult to impossible travel conditions in our region by Thursday morning. Power outages are possible, and will probably be more widespread in southern Wisconsin where the ice builds up on tree limbs and power lines. Temperatures will top out in the low 20s Wednesday and Thursday. The snow will taper down to flurries later Thursday afternoon.
Friday will be a bright but chilly day for digging out with lows down into the low 0s and highs in the upper 10s. A weak weather system is projected to move through Friday night causing a small amount of snow.
Saturday should turn warmer with some breaks of sun possible by midday. Highs could reach the upper 20s. Next Sunday looks partly cloudy with temperatures sneaking into the low to mid 30s.
Good luck this week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 19-February 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1884 - Severe thunderstorms spawned sixty tornadoes in the southeastern U.S., killing more than 420 persons and causing three million dollars damage. Georgia and the Carolinas hardest were hit in the tornado outbreak. (David Ludlum)
1954 - High winds across the southern half of the Great Plains, gusting to 85 mph, caused the worst dust storms since the 1930s. Graders were needed in places to clear fence high dirt drifts. (The Weather Channel)