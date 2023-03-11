Our next round of snow is moving in, and it will make for a snowy end to the weekend for much of the Badger state. Snow will move in Saturday evening and continue through late Sunday night. While it won't be snowing nonstop that entire time, we'll see snow more often than not, and several inches of snow will be likely for many of us.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for snow off and on throughout the day. Another few inches of accumulation likely.
High: 33 Wind: NE 5-15
Sunday Night: Snow showers tapering off, with mostly cloudy skies.
Low: 22 Wind: North 10-20
Monday: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies early, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
High: 28
Snow is beginning to move in this evening, and will continue overnight into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will top out near freezing, in the low 30s in most spots. Once the snow tapers off Sunday night, most areas will have seen around 4-8 inches of snow between Saturday evening and Sunday night. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies to start, but we'll see some clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 20s. Lows Monday night will then drop off into the single digits in most areas, with a few spots possibly dipping below zero for a bit by early Tuesday morning.
We should see more sunshine on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll warm up a bit more on Wednesday, climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. Our next storm system will be approaching by then, which will bring another chance for precipitation. However, this system will bring warmer air in, which could lead to a better chance for rain for many areas. That precipitation will begin Wednesday night and continue into Thursday - again, mainly in the form of rain, although some snow could mix in at times, mainly in the northwoods. Temperatures will still top out in the upper 30s and low 40s By Thursday night, that rain will likely change to snow as temperatures drop off. On Friday, we could see some snow showers at times during the day, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s - not exactly the luck of the Irish for St. Patrick's Day. We'll also stay cooler into the start of next weekend, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We could also see a few snow showers again on Saturday as well.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1911 - Tamarack, CA, reported 451 inches of snow on the ground, a record for the U.S. (David Ludlum)
1990 - Forty-four cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Record highs included 71 degrees at Dickinson ND and Williston ND, and 84 degrees at Lynchburg VA, Charleston WV and Huntington WV. Augusta GA and Columbia SC tied for honors as the hot spot in the nation with record highs of 88 degrees. A vigorous cold front produced up to three feet of snow in the mountains of Utah. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)