...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW...

.A prolonged snow event is expected as low pressure slowly moves
across the Great Lakes. Light to moderate snow is forecast to arrive
late this afternoon or early evening, continue on Sunday, then come
to an end from west to east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier
snow is expected to develop Sunday afternoon, roughly from northwest
to east-central Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9
inches.

* WHERE...Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest
Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

&&

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS THIS EVENING...

Light to moderate snow is expected to spread into central and
north-central Wisconsin from west to east late this afternoon and
early this evening. Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible
across the area through midnight, with the highest totals west of
Rhinelander and Wausau.

Motorists can expect roads to become snow covered and slippery
this evening. The moderate snow could produce snowfall rates
around a half of an inch per hour and reduce visibilities to
below one mile at times. Anyone traveling tonight should slow
down and allow extra time to reach your destination, as untreated
roads and bridges will be snow covered and slippery.

Snowy End To The Weekend

weather

Our next round of snow is moving in, and it will make for a snowy end to the weekend for much of the Badger state. Snow will move in Saturday evening and continue through late Sunday night. While it won't be snowing nonstop that entire time, we'll see snow more often than not, and several inches of snow will be likely for many of us.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for snow off and on throughout the day. Another few inches of accumulation likely.

High: 33 Wind: NE 5-15

Sunday Night: Snow showers tapering off, with mostly cloudy skies.

Low: 22 Wind: North 10-20

Monday: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies early, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

High: 28

Snow is beginning to move in this evening, and will continue overnight into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will top out near freezing, in the low 30s in most spots. Once the snow tapers off Sunday night, most areas will have seen around 4-8 inches of snow between Saturday evening and Sunday night. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies to start, but we'll see some clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 20s. Lows Monday night will then drop off into the single digits in most areas, with a few spots possibly dipping below zero for a bit by early Tuesday morning.

We should see more sunshine on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll warm up a bit more on Wednesday, climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. Our next storm system will be approaching by then, which will bring another chance for precipitation. However, this system will bring warmer air in, which could lead to a better chance for rain for many areas. That precipitation will begin Wednesday night and continue into Thursday - again, mainly in the form of rain, although some snow could mix in at times, mainly in the northwoods. Temperatures will still top out in the upper 30s and low 40s By Thursday night, that rain will likely change to snow as temperatures drop off. On Friday, we could see some snow showers at times during the day, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s - not exactly the luck of the Irish for St. Patrick's Day. We'll also stay cooler into the start of next weekend, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We could also see a few snow showers again on Saturday as well.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller

*On this day in weather history:

1911 - Tamarack, CA, reported 451 inches of snow on the ground, a record for the U.S. (David Ludlum)

1990 - Forty-four cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Record highs included 71 degrees at Dickinson ND and Williston ND, and 84 degrees at Lynchburg VA, Charleston WV and Huntington WV. Augusta GA and Columbia SC tied for honors as the hot spot in the nation with record highs of 88 degrees. A vigorous cold front produced up to three feet of snow in the mountains of Utah. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

